Live from New York, (and from Collider) one of the most iconic shows of all time celebrating a half-century. Saturday Night Live is getting old, literally. For five decades, SNL has been the home to irreverent comedy, the biggest names in the cultural zeitgeist, and political satire, all broadcast live from Studio 8H in 30 Rockefeller Plaza. Tonight's 50th anniversary celebration has been one of the most buzzed-about television events for months, and it finally happens tonight.

The variety show has launched countless careers, and tonight, some of those comedy legends and SNL alumni join together on a shared stage to give thanks. There’s no better way to follow the exciting special than to do it live, so we’ll be here to recount the biggest moments and surprises. Stay tuned to Collider for further developments in what's sure to be an iconic broadcast.

An Anxiety-Ridden Digital Short

9:05 PM EST

Andy Samberg and Bowen Yang star in a digital short that has them transport to an 80s-sounding music video. While viewing vintage clips, the characters on the screen scream in pain. Chris Parnell backs up Samberg’s message that SNL gives all of its performers anxiety.

The manipulation of old media is impressive, and it’s a nice throwback to The Lonely Island-produced clips that once dominated the internet. Everyone from famous stars and behind-the-scenes crew are featured in a touching nod to the stress the show has famously put people through.

A Welcome Reunion (It's Tina and Amy!)

8:55 PM EST

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler greet the audience from the main stage. They’re ready to take questions from the audience. Quinta Brunson, creator and star of Abbott Elementary, asks the first question. She asks about a question Tim Meadows asked in an older 1993 episode, and Meadows stands to answer it.

Ryan Reynolds asks if the conehead material was edible or not. It becomes apparent he nippled on the material.

Stand-up comedian Nate Bargatze asks if a woman who took his pants off backstage worked there. Fey and Poehler confirm she does.

Jon Lovitz asks remotely why he’s sitting in the Americal Girl Doll store across the street, and they explain a seat was needed for Julia Louis Dreyfuss’s service dog. Adam Driver sits stoically next to the two. The camera hits Cher, and even though she doesn’t have a question, the audience cheers.

Keith Richards is the next to stand. He’s not as interested in a question but he is looking for a scarf he left in 1998. Zach Galifianakis, wearing a very Keith Richards-looking scarf, wants them to move to the next question.

Jon Hamm simply wants to know if he’s funny. Fey and Poehler placate him. Bad Bunny asks the same question, and they give him a more honest response.

Seth Meyers calls out that the Q&A is a flimsy excuse to feature celebrities, so Fey asks Ray Romano and Reverend Al Sharpton how they feel.

Fred Armisen wants to know the most important thing: Why was his sketch cut from a show years prior? He crushes with a Kevin Spacey joke.

Peyton Manning asks if creator Lorne Michaels plans on retiring. He recommends he not because retirement is crushing him.

The Return of Deep Thoughts

8:45 PM EST

A Deep Thoughts from Jack Handey, made specifically for this 50th anniversary show, hits the heartstrings of fans who remember them for their greatness.

Wedding Toast

8:40 PM EST

Martin Short and Molly Shannon give a drunken toast at a vow renewal. They wildly kiss until they leave the stage, and Sabrina Carpenter walks up to grab the mic. She introduces bridesmaids Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, and Sarah Sherman, who sing a riff on Wicked to the bride and groom Chloe Fineman and Andrew Dismukes.

Groomsmen Bowen Yang, Andy Samberg, Kyle Mooney, and Beck Bennett take over to sing their own song. Pedro Pascal arrives as Renaldo, a key figure in the groom’s past who sings his own song. Bad Bunny joins them to see how many people can be in a sketch at one time. Hopefully, the stage is reinforced so it doesn’t collapse.

Physical Comedy Hall of Fame

8:35 PM EST

Emma Stone (a member of the Five Timers Club) is on the main stage and has barely begun to speak when Molly Shannon joins her as Sally O’Malley. After a few well-timed kicks, they introduce a video package looking back on the best of physical comedy. A substantial amount of the highlights include, of course, the late great Chris Farley.

Black Jeopardy

8:25 PM EST

Kenan Thompson stands behind the podium to host Black Jeopardy. Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Eddie Murphy, as Tracy Morgan, are the contestants. Murphy is nailing the impression we didn’t know he had in him. No one will object if this is the rest of the show.

One of the questions asks, “This legendary late-night show created some of comedy’s biggest stars.” No one can answer. Finally, the real Morgan answers In Living Color to big laughs. Murphy breaks Jones with his impression, and it pops the crowd. Chris Rock tags in for Thompson to ask the next question. A photo of Dana Carvey as his Church Lady character hits the screen, and the contestants are asked to identify it. Tom Hanks jumps in as a Southern contestant and identifies Carvey’s classic character.

The First Sketch... It's Lawrence Welk!

8:15 PM EST

Fred Armisen greets the audience for the Lawrence Welk Show. Will Ferrell, as Robert Goulet, rides up on a scooter to croon a song before cramps cut him down mid-note.

Ana Gasteyer, Kim Kardashian, and Scarlett Johansson appear as The Maharelle Sisters. Kristen Wiig, as Dooneese, isn’t far behind with her small hands and larger forehead to ruin Goulet’s rhythm. A third hand from Wiig has proven to be the turning point for Goulet’s affections.

The Wild and Crazy Opening Monologue

8:05 PM EST

Steve Martin takes the stage for the opening monologue. He jokes about getting older, but he still has the same sharp timing that made him a stand-up act that sold out stadiums. Martin sets the stage for who to expect with a rundown of the stars scheduled to appear.

We briefly cut to the SNL writers, who were, of course, left outside during the show. John Mulaney steps on stage next to Martin to appreciative applause. Mulaney provides helpful stats on how many hosts over the years committed murder. Next up to the stage to join Martin is the other Martin, Martin Short. Not to be upstaged, Martin calls immigration officers to haul Short away.

And it Begins…With a Surprise Musical Pairing.

8:00 PM EST

Paul Simon and Sabrina Carpenter stand together to great applause. Bathed in blue, they sing a duet of "Homeward Bound." After finishing, they both say the legendary words, “Live From New York, It’s Saturday Night.”

SNL 50 is airing on NBC from 8 p.m. EST to 11 p.m. EST. It will stream on Peacock the next day.