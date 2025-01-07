Live from New York, it's... fifty years old! Peacock has just debuted the trailer for SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, a four-part docuseries celebrating the 50-year legacy of Saturday Night Live. The series, set to premiere on January 16, 2025, will provide an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the iconic late-night comedy show. The series is full of stars from both yesteryear and today, and it will feature insights, interviews and probably incredibly inappropriate humour from over 60 contributors, including SNL alumni and legendary cast members like Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Will Ferrell, Seth Meyers, and Bill Hader. The series is executive produced by Academy Award and Emmy winner Morgan Neville and each episode is directed by a different award-winning director. Neville shared his passion for the project, saying:

“I’ve been obsessed with Saturday Night Live as long as I can remember. For SNL50, I’ve been lucky to collaborate with some of my favorite independent filmmakers to tell some deeper stories of SNL. Taken together, these standalone episodes give a new perspective of SNL and what makes it work.”

What is 'SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night' About?

There are four episodes in the series, each of which examines a different fun part of the show's legacy. The first episode is a showcase of the audition process, featuring interviews with the likes of Amy Poehler, Jason Sudeikis, and Kenan Thompson. The second episode takes viewers behind the scenes on a week at Saturday Night Live, showing off the chaos in the writers' room as they try to bring sketches from ideas to fruition on the big night every weekend. The episode will also include contributions from Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Silverman, and Tina Fey.

Episode 3 is a deep dive into the making of the legendary “More Cowbell” sketch, and shows how the sketch managed to become one of SNL's most beloved sketches and moments. Finally, Episode 4 takes a long, hard look at the pivotal 11th season, which saw a reset in the show’s direction under Lorne Michaels’ leadership.

And not only that, but Peacock is making the most of the anniversary by streaming a heap of SNL-themed content, including Ladies & Gentleman… 50 Years of SNL Music on January 27 and a live primetime special on February 16 to cap off the celebratory weekend.

Saturday Night Live is streaming now on Peacock and airs, yes, on Saturday nights on NBC. Check out SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night when it drops on January 16, 2025, with all four episodes premiering at once to binge, as we would want.

