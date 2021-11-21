While a Friendsgiving celebration where several guests feel they might be dead sounds like an intriguing angle for a film or novel, it actually serves as the comedic basis for one of Saturday Night Live's latest sketches. A group of tame college professors all smoke a joint given to them by a graduate student and decide to call 911, asking for "every ambulance in the world" and to be taken to the hospital immediately. All of this falls at the chagrin of an annoyed 911 dispatcher, played by cast member Ego Nwodim.

Can you overdose on marijuana? Can a hat be too tight that its removal would cause all of the ideas of one to escape their head? These are the questions that these English professors ask to Nwodim's operator. Mikey Day kicks off the sketch by claiming he feels he's dead, and that every breath of air goes down into his stomach "as if it's food." Nwodim quickly catches on that all of the ensuing calls are all from the same "crazy" party.

The professors, played by Simu Liu, Aidy Bryant, and Kenan Thompson, all follow suit, with Liu's in particular under the impression that the operator is mad at him. The most calm of the bunch would be Cecily Strong's professor, who was gifted the joint and ensures Nwodim that the whole party is just "a bunch of nerdy literature professors who can't handle their weed." At least, it lasts that way until Strong places a book in the oven instead of the turkey and leads the house to catch on fire.

Liu was of course the host of this week's holiday episode, with other sketches including a Thanksgiving-themed bake off, a new militarized weapon with the head of a canine, and back-and-forth with cast member Bowen Yang on wild Asian-centric "firsts." Saturday Night Live will return in December, with back-to-back episodes hosted by Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd respectively. Check out the 911 Call sketch below:

'SNL': Watch Baby Yoda Return to Talk About Thanksgiving Parade and His Romantic Life Among other things the star of 'The Mandalorian' talks about his Friendsgiving plans and his dating life.

