Saturday Night Live brought in the big guns for the end of the year and while we still have some episodes left in December, it was nice to have Steve Martin and Martin Short there to host as part of the holiday season. We got a new sketch based on A Christmas Carol that is not for the faint of heart. Especially when coins start flying around town.

The sketch starts when Scrooge, played by Short, wakes up from his night of visits, all the spirits have left, and he is ready to be the changed man for those in town he's made miserable. It's the same set-up we know from the actual story of A Christmas Carol. He wakes up, runs to the window and asks a young man what day it is and when he finds out that it is still Christmas day, and he hasn't missed it, he gets excited that he can still help Tiny Tim and his father, Bob Crachit.

And that's exactly what does happen in the Saturday Night Live sketch. Scrooge gets up, runs to the window, and when the young boy asks what he should use to buy the Christmas goose for the Crachit family, Scrooge throws down a coin for him. Which then flies right in to the eyes of the small child and blinds him.

It sets in motion a sea of coins just flying all over the place and blinding people because the coins seem to have a mind of their own. Martin shows up about half-way through the sketch as the Ghost of Christmas Present, and is excited to see that Scrooge is a changed man but is shocked by what is going on. He tries to help and explains how you're supposed to throw the coins so that they don't go into someone's eye and instead blinding and then murdering another young man when he throws an icicle at him to help heal wound left by the coin lodged in his eye.

The entire city ends up being basically murdered by random coins and a horse that went rogue. So the Christmas day miracle went completely wrong. Especially since the coin that Scrooge tried to give to Tiny Tim ended up knocking out his crutch and pushing him into the drain.