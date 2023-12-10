The Big Picture Adam Driver's hosting of SNL brought a fun and hilarious energy to Studio 8h, showcasing his comedic talent.

Driver delivered impressive performances in stand-out sketches, such as "We're Trying" and "Court Case," proving his versatility as a comedian. However, the best sketches of the night saw him playing a naive chocolatier, and a "beeping" suburban husband.

Julia Stiles made a surprise guest appearance during Weekend Update, showcasing her dance routine from Save the Last Dance and adding to the night's memorable moments.

Adam Driver hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Olivia Rodrigo and brought a fun and hilarious energy to Studio 8h. Driver, who was hosting for the fourth time, was there to promote his new film Ferrari. The actor delivered an incredible episode once again, showing that pairing him with Rodrigo was surprisingly a great choice. The entire episode worked to balance Driver fans with those who love Rodrigo's music.

Despite most of the sketches being pretty solid throughout the evening, there were stand-out sketches which stood out from the crowd and even ranked as some of Driver's best from all four of his hosting gigs. There were no Matt the Radar Technicians this time around but still, there were some great characters for Driver to dive into and what a look at how talented he is as a comedian. Driver was impressive alongside SNL stars like Bowen Yang in the "We're Trying" sketch, and as a chaotic lawyer in the "Court Case" sketch, which is why his performances in the sketches below are particularly amazing.

Adam Driver & Andrew Dismukes Square Off in a New Sketch

SNL is always at its best when it delivers silly but relatable sketches. Which was what happened when Driver and Andrew Dismuskes squared off in a battle of the beeps. At a holiday party, two men get stuck saying "beep beep" back and forth between each other as a way of asking the other to move out of the way. We quickly learn that this is just how they say "excuse me" to each other. However, things escalate, and with their lives essentially on the line, the two men have keep "beeping" until only the strongest survive. That is until Kenan Thompson comes in, with arguably the funniest line of the sketch, and ends the fight.

Adam Driver Is an Unintentionally R-Rated Chocolatier

For years, one of the funniest bits on Saturday Night Live was always the Schweddy balls radio show sketch whenever Alec Baldwin would host. Those kinds of characters are now few and far between. That is, until, characters like "Dean Delaney" show up in a sketch. Mr. Delaney is a chocolate maker who is referred to as the "Willy Wonka of Central Indiana." He comes on Heidi Gardner and Mikey Day's Christmas show to promote his chocolates but things take a left turn when Christmas treat is shaped like, well... a penis. However, while everyone immediately sees the similarity, Driver is the adorably naive and clueless. While Driver's character is the lynchpin that holds the sketch together, Garnder and Day are standouts as they avoid taking a bite of the chocolate on national TV in fear of becoming memes. Matters are absolutely not helped when Thompson's character calls in and makes the situation for Day's TV's host. While simple, the sketch is effective and undeniably hilarious, making it one the best of the night.

Julia Stiles Surprise Guest Appearance Deserves an Honorable Mention

While the two best sketches of the night are listed above, there's another that deserves an honorable mention. While this does not include Driver, Julia Stiles surprise appearance makes this one of the best moments of the night. During Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che, Chloe Fineman reveals her perfect idea for a holiday gift is Stiles' dance routine from the film Save the Last Dance. She goes out of her way to recreate the dance while fielding questions from Che and Jost. Eventually, Stiles herself comes out to help Fineman with a Julliard-level performance.

Next week's episode will be hosted by Kate McKinnon with Billie Eilish as the musical guest. Stay tuned to Collider for updates.

