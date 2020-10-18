Adele Will Host ‘SNL,’ a Gig She Is Both “So Excited” & “Absolutely Terrified” to Do

Adele is set to host the next episode of Saturday Night Live Season 46. The Grammy winner’s new gig as host of the October 24 show marks her first time on SNL since she performed as a musical guest in 2015. Adele’s 2015 appearance, where she performed “Hello” and “When We Were Young” from her album 25 (her most recent album, by the way), was the second time she’s been a musical guest following her 2008 debut.

News of Adele’s SNL Season 46 hosting gig broke wide late Sunday afternoon. The announcement came less than 24 hours after Insecure‘s Issa Rae hosted the third episode of Season 46 with musical guest Justin Bieber. Adele help spread the word with an exuberant Instagram post of the standard SNL corkboard photo featuring flashcards with the date, her name, and musical guest H.E.R. written on them. As for the caption, Adele wrote, in part,

“Bloooooody hell, I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first-ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand-alone moment so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump headfirst into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

Adele’s return to SNL is going to be a major moment for her. For the better part of five years, Adele has opted to stay out of the limelight following the success from the release of 25, the subsequent tour, and releasing the theme song for James Bond flick Skyfall. In the time since, Adele has gotten married and divorced, become a mother, and has physically transformed. Her upcoming SNL hosting gig will be her first big public appearance in a long time. While I don’t expect her to have lost any of her grace or charm (because, hello, it’s Adele we’re talking about here), I do wonder how the SNL writers will frame her return to the spotlight. It will set the tone for the new career chapter this hosting gig is (one would think) ushering in. Fingers crossed Adele gets the splashy return she deserves.

Adele returns to Saturday Night Live later this week for the October 24 show on NBC at 11/10c. Check out the singer’s Twitter confirmation below. For more, get updated on the happenings at Peacock.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.