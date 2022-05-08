Benedict Cumberbatch hosted Saturday Night Live again, this time with musical guest Arcade Fire, and while it didn't feature a return of my favorite sketch "Why Is Benedict Cumberbatch Hot?", we did get a return of a different sketch with a bit of a Cumberbatch flair to it. Aidy Bryant found a character in the mom who gets a lot of wooden signs, and she made a comeback for the Mother's Day episode of the show.

While we're thrown back into the world of this woman who just keeps getting signs with quotes on them, they were a lot meaner this time around, and more specific to how her children felt about her as a mother. With her kids, Mikey Day and Chloe Fineman, giving her presents the entire sketch was a hilarious look at everyone else in the room not understanding her pain as she kept reading their "gifts".

It starts simple enough: Everyone is excited about giving their mother presents for Mother's Day and even her husband (played by Cumberbatch) says "You're our mom" despite...well, being her husband.

"Well, I'm your wife," Bryant says to Cumberbatch and it instantly sets the tone for the entire sketch as this mother is continually gifted little wooden signs that say things like "Were your ears ringing? I was in therapy." on them. It's a sketch we've seen before with Bryant at the front of it, and this sketch did go down the same path of the signs calling out her drinking wine, but it still is hilarious to watch unfold.

One of the best parts about this whole sketch is when their daughter is reading out a sign about Bryant's character dying which Cumberbatch cackles at before his daughter finishes reading it. It's just a lot of chaotic energy rolled into one sketch, which makes these sign bits so funny. Bryant is constantly confronted with this idea that people have of her, and while she keeps trying to question it, everyone just tells her to open another one.

This sketch did go back to her drinking and everyone mocking her for drinking so much, much like the first sketch did. It also had plenty of signs that will definitely end up as memes on Twitter. But it was a nice return to the sketch and Cumberbatch laughing at "if you died" is honestly iconic.

