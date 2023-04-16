Saturday Night Live loves to be topical and this time, they did it with the trailer for Greta Gerwig's new movie Barbie which features Margot Robbie as Barbie herself. When host Ana de Armas took to Saturday Night Live with musical guest Karol G, she brought her acting chops to the live show and did a great job! She was funny, quick, and willing to make fun of anything and everything happening in the sketches around her. Which did include a new trailer for a movie based on the popular doll brand American Girl. The dolls with pretty tragic backstories weren't going to let Barbie have all the fun! While Barbie has her iconic dreamhouse, the dolls over at American Girl have....disease?

While Barbie's world is pink and poppy with Ken and all her friends constantly at her side, the story of each of the American Girl dolls is...well, a little less bright. The point of the dolls are to teach a point in history and the sketch gives us a bit of their backstory as we're watching the "trailer" for the new movie. But it drives home the fact that everyone knows death, disease, and Addy continues to remind everyone that her family (and herself) were enslaved in North Carolina. But everyone just ignores her.

It's just a reminder that while the point of the dolls is to teach young kids about history while sharing their love for dolls, it is still often times very sad and morbid stories that we're learning about while playing with dolls. Never forget that Samantha is an orphan who just strives to fine acceptance with people around her. Mixed in with all the cholera and slavery, this movie is destined to be a fun time for fans.

An All-Star Cast of American Girl Dolls!

This is not the first time that Saturday Night Live has done a sketch about American Girl dolls. Host Travis Kelce also had a sketch where he was an...interesting man at a store. But this sketch was a trailer response to the new Barbie trailer, and it's funny to think about Barbie and American Girl feuding. Ego Nwodim was Addy, angry no one was listening to her story, with de Armas as Josefina. Sarah Sherman is Kit, Molly Kearney is Molly, Heidi Gardner is Kirsten, and Chloe Fineman is Samantha. And we're thrown in all with our favorite girls! Well, while they last before they die.