Last week, Jack Harlow killed his Saturday Night Live hosting debut. The rapper’s first time was also buoyed by the surprise drop-in of Tom Hanks, who reprised his role of the famous (infamous?) Halloween character David S. Pumpkins. This week, comedian and actress Amy Schumer returned to Studio 8H to host for the third time with musical guest Steve Lacy. Schumer has come a long way from her early days in stand-up comedy. The former Last Comic Standing contestant has skyrocketed to fame in recent years, not only selling out theaters and having several successful comedy specials, but also starring in movies and her own sketch series on Comedy Central. Heck, she even hosted the Oscars.

The born-and-raised New Yorker dove into stand-up in her early 20s, getting her first real break on the aforementioned Last Comic Standing in 2007. Even though she didn’t win (she finished in 4th place in Season 5), it undeniably jump-started her comedy career. She hadn’t even been doing stand-up for that long, making her finalist status all the more impressive. She explained in an interview, “I had a great time [on Last Comic Standing] because there was no pressure on me; I had been doing stand-up around two years. I wasn’t supposed to do well. So every time I advanced it was a happy surprise. I kept it honest on the show and it served me well.”

The unapologetically honest comedian is known for moving the line and crossing it anyway, something her fans—particularly women—appreciate. And that was her goal all along. She’s described her comedic priorities as being able to provide, “a voice for women that was palatable for men also. An honest, unapologetic human voice.” Aside from the inevitable criticism all comedians must endure, this bold approach has served the star well. She’s the creator, producer, star, co-writer (you name it) of the fearless sketch seriesInside Amy Schumer, which has tackled a number of sensitive topics (such as sexual assault, gender disparity, politics, and sexuality) all with confidence. The show features a star-studded and eclectic slew of guest stars including Steve Buscemi, Jake Gyllenhaal, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tina Fey, Liam Neeson, and Bill Hader. The series, which originally aired from 2013 to 2016 on Comedy Central, won an Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series as well as a Peabody Award. Recently, the series returned for Season 5 with new episodes on Paramount+.

In addition to Inside Amy Schumer, the comedian has starred in several stand-up specials (Amy Schumer: Mostly Sex Stuff, Amy Schumer: Live at the Apollo, and Amy Schumer: Growing, to name a few) and films such as Snatched, I Feel Pretty, and most notably the 2015 romantic comedy Trainwreck, a loosely autobiographical, charming, and smartly written comedy directed by Judd Apatow,written by Schumer, and also starring Brie Larson, Bill Hader, Colin Quinn, and Mike Birbiglia.

If that wasn’t enough, she also served as one of four hosts on the outrageously (and hilariously) crass podcast Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith, with her comedy pals Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein, and Keith Robinson, hosted the cooking show Amy Schumer Learns to Cook with her husband and chef Chris Fischer, and wrote the memoir The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo. She can currently be seen in the Hulu series Life & Beth which was recently renewed for Season 2, Only Murders in the Building as a version of herself, and in Jerry Seinfeld’s upcoming comedy Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the November 5 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Amy Schumer!

5/5 Big Dumb Hats

It’s that time of year again! Fall. The leaves are changing, pumpkin flavored drinks are taking over your soul, and plaid is everywhere. Everywhere. But you know what else is here to stay? Women in big dumb hats. You know, those people that are dying for you to ask about it so they can act like they forgot they were wearing it. “Do you want personality you can wear on your head?” Then maybe a big dumb hat is the thing for you. They’re big. They’re dumb. They’re hats.

4/5 Jets Fans

The New York Jets have had, like, an actually okay season so far? They are in second place, and the power is starting to go to the fans’ heads. At a tailgate, four seemingly-innocuous Jets fans (Kenan Thompson, Andrew Dismukes, Amy Schumer, Cecily Strong) let their seething hatred for the Buffalo Bills fans get the better of them. One minute, they are casually talking about the holidays, the next they are verbally assaulting a Bills fan in a wheelchair. J-E-T-S! Jets! Jets! Jets!

3/5 The Looker

The recent Netflix series The Watcher, which stars Bobby Cannavale and Naomi Watts as a married couple in New Jersey, who, upon moving into their new house, begin to receive eerie and specific letters from a mystery person known as "The Watcher," has captivated and disturbed audiences. While the premise alone is freaky, the show is even scarier because it’s based on real events. In this parody called “The Looker,” a husband (James Austin Johnson) is troubled when he reads a freakishly accurate letter about his family’s private behavior. However, his wife (Schumer) is less so disturbed by this stalker and more so stressed that her secret solo behavior is suddenly put on full-blast. You’ll never look at the Property Brothers the same way again.

2/5 Amy Schumer Stand-Up Monologue

When stand-up comedians host Saturday Night Live, the monologue typically transforms into a place where the host can work on some exciting material. Last night was no exception, as Schumer used her spotlight to tell jokes about her personal life and poke fun at the unnerving state of American politics. The comedian breaks down the unsolicited advice she’s gotten during her pregnancy, gets honest about what it’s like to have a husband who’s been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, and how it’s weird to have sex with your spouse.

1/5 COVID Commercial

Do you need a break? Yeah, you need some time to yourself, away from the kids, the Zoom meetings, and just plain old life. Just ten uninterrupted days of bliss and the television you want to watch. But how does one achieve such a fairytale? It’s actually quite easy. Catch COVID! Sure, it might give you some long-term health problems, but what do you value more? Your future self or the current you that could really use a fever-laced retreat? Stay positive!

Next week, Dave Chappelle hosts alongside musical guest Black Star.