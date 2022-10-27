After a short, one-week hiatus, the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live is coming back this week. NBC announced today that we can take comfort in the fact that the next three weeks are covered, as we’ll have normal, back-to-back episodes. As usual, the late-night variety show will bring a different host each week to participate in a series of skits, and the latest addition to this year’s batch of hosts is Amy Schumer.

The actor and comedian is set to host the episode that will air on November 5. Schumer recently revived another sketch comedy series — the one that made her famous — Inside Amy Schumer, which returned for Season 5 on Paramount+ after a six-year hiatus. Schumer will share the stage with musician and singer Steve Lacy. The musical guest makes his SNL debut while promoting his latest album Gemini Rights, which features chart-topping single “Bad Habit.”

Before Schumer emcees the night, however, Jack Harlow will have his episode pulling double duty as host and musical guest. Harlow had already been announced on air, and he’ll take the Studio 8H stage this Saturday, October 29. On top of tickling his funny bone, Harlow promotes his album Come Home The Kids Miss You, and he’s sure to perform hit single “First Class.”

Image via YouTube

RELATED: 'SNL' Alum Melissa Villaseñor Reveals Why She Left the Show

As for the third episode, which airs on November 12, NBC hasn’t revealed the host and musical guest pairing yet, but it’s likely the confirmation will come on air as the show has done on several occasions. Even though the current season has barely started, SNL has already put the spotlight on a good number of Hollywood A-listers, including international superstar Megan Thee Stallion, who hosted and was the musical guest in the most recent episode.

SNL is still recovering from its “mass exodus” of cast members that happened over the summer hiatus. But, according to NBC, the show is still flying strong — it is currently the #1 entertainment program of the network. This is good news for a show that lost a whopping number of eight cast members, including fan favorites Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and Kyle Mooney, as well as Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari. They have been replaced with newcomers Marcello Hernández, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker.

Saturday Night Live airs a new episode this Saturday, October 29 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT. Peacock subscribers can also stream the episode live, as well as the whole upcoming season and past episodes.

You can watch a sketch from the Megan Thee Stallion episode below: