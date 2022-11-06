Amy Schumer took over Saturday Night Live with musical guest Steve Lacy and while the episode was just fine, there were some stand-out moments that are noteworthy. Like this sketch about soup. It started with three friends getting their orders and both Heidi Gardner and Ego Nwodim got salads while Schumer got matzo ball soup.

From the jump, she talked about how much this soup meant to her and how it was her favorite kind of soup to get at this restaurant. The problem being that her friend had something sad to tell them and so when Gardner says that her and her husband are separating from each other. Nwodim suggests that their food can wait, so they can hear all about her problems and what is going on in her life.

Now, if you have a salad that is a fine thing to do. But if you have matzo ball soup? You can't be waiting until your friend is done talking to go ahead and eat it. And the entire time Gardner is talking, Schumer is looking around the restaurant at other guests and seeing how they are eating their soup and enjoying it all while she is finding ways of eating hers without outright just eating anyway.

image via NBC

She tries to drink it with a straw, at one point Kenan Thompson starts singing to her about the soup, and eventually when Gardner puts her head in her hands, she knows that this is her moment and just starts chugging her soup until her heart is content (or more likely until her friend asks her how the soup is).

What's great about this sketch is that by the end, Schumer says the soup is still really hot and so in theory she could have just waited until her friend finished talking about her life and her problems before starting to eat it and it would have been fine but watching as she tried to figure out the best way to eat soup undetected by her friends? Pretty good.

There are some funny bits through it like Schumer realizing at one point that Gardner is talking to her while she isn't listening, and so she just encourages her to do whatever it is she's talking about to which Nwodim tells her how horrible of an idea her representing herself in court is. But hey, when the soup is good, the soup is good.