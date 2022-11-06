You better close your windows, because there may be a looker watching. On this week's Saturday Night Live host and comedian, Amy Schumer starred in a sketch parodying Netflix's new series The Watcher. The sketch was an embarrassing and relatable twist on Netflix's creepy new series.

The Watcher, which premiered on Netflix in October, told the story of a couple who moves into their dream home only to be plagued by mysterious letters from a stalker known as "The Watcher." The series, which stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, is loosely based on an article from The Cut from 2018, which documented an actual case of long-term stalking that took place in one suburban neighborhood.

The SNL sketch, "The Looker," put an absurd spin on the actually very creepy premise. The sketch opens with the signature Netflix logo entry and plunges into the glossy aesthetic that is the signature of so many Netflix shows. Schumer, who plays the mother in the sketch, stands at the large marble kitchen island as she quips back and forth with her teenage son, played by Marcello Hernández, eating pizza in a jaunty and casual fashion. They are soon joined by Chloe Fineman, who plays Schumer's daughter, coming in with some jokes at the expense of her brother.

But their suburban bliss is soon interrupted when the husband, played by James Austin, finds a letter written by a stalker known only as "The Looker." The father goes on to read off some of The Looker's observations, which range from the daughter's habit of journaling about their cute neighbor to the son's guitar-playing practice. All of these observations are creepy enough, for sure, but what The Looker sees the mom doing is truly shocking.

It turns out that mom has a few habits that she might not want her family to know about, from her tendency to indulge in a second dinner in the middle of the night, to her seemingly chronic constipation, and erotic fascination with The Property Brothers. The mom insists that these accusations are false, which is odd considering The Looker's eerie accuracy regarding the other family members' habits. The dad then suggests that the family move into a hotel for the night, since their home is clearly unsafe. The mom, however, insists on staying behind. The skit ends with the mom enjoying some alone time with The Property Brothers and giving The Looker some insight into her peculiar habits.

Amy Schumer hosted this week's Saturday Night Live to promote the return of her series Inside Amy Schumer. The musical guest for the week was Steve Lacy. You can watch the sketch below.