Saturday Night Live brought us host Ana de Armas with musical guest Karol G and the star of Ghosted did an incredible job leading the show! She was funny, willing to throw herself into every sketch, and not afraid of poking fun at anything and everything. Part of the joy and the fun about the episode was just how silly some of the sketches were. They weren't all perfect or likely to stand the test of time but for the night, they were hilarious and that's what this sketch about an album recording was. Well, that and everyone making fun of "Young Spicy" on his track.

Devon Walker plays a producer and singer who is looking for a new opening to add to his songs to be his calling card. So when de Armas and Ego Nwodim come in as the two good voices he wants to add to it, he's shocked when they're not just praising him in each of their takes. Kenan Thompson is there as his hype man and does end up getting on board with de Armas and Nwodim's takes instead. Like how Young Spicy can't read and maybe should be in jail.

It's such a simple sketch that Saturday Night Live loves to do again and again but it really is funny. Because Young Spicy is trying so hard to just to get a great track for his record. It was another sketch from the night that was just simple and yet funny enough that you're still thinking about how angry Young Spicy was over what they were saying about him. Instead of just calling him hot and great. But we do need to know if he can read because everyone seems to think that he's struggling there.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Ana de Armas Recalls Robert De Niro Surprising Her Father in Cuba in Opening Monologue

The beauty in simplicity

The idea that every single Saturday Night Live sketch has to reinvent the wheel is something that can ruin your enjoyment of the show. Sometimes, it is at its funniest when the sketches are simple as can be but they're all clearly having fun with it, and that's what was happening here. They're just making jokes, poking fun at Walker and his character, and there isn't much to the sketch past that, and it's fine and dandy. Still, it makes for a funny sketch to fill the show out. Even if this isn't one we'll look back to down the line. Check out the sketch below: