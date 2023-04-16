Hanging out with friends and then thinking about it the next day can be a lot. You instantly relive every single thing you said, and you're afraid you've made someone angry. It's a tale as old as time and in a new Please Don't Destroy sketch for Saturday Night Live, we got to see what happens when the "hangxiety" is real and...well, maybe you do have something to be worried about. Right before host Ana de Armas prepared to take charge with musical guest Karol G, she went to the previous week's after-party (according to the sketch).

There, Ben Marshall asks his fellow members of Please Don't Destroy John Higgins and Martin Herlihy whether he made someone angry at the after-party the night before. Both Higgins and Herlihy tell him it's just his "hangxiety" bothering him. But we do get a glimpse into the night before, and it makes sense why Marshall was getting a lot of phone calls from the Saturday Night Live HR number. At the party, as we see in flashbacks, Marshall ran up to new cast member Michael Longfellow and kisses him without his consent, then he runs after him all night pulling up his shirt. So maybe it's not just the hangxiety.

The same can be said for Higgins and Herlihy's interactions with each other too. They both are wondering if they got in a fight with each other but decide they're fine even though Higgins now has a black eye because Herlihy threw his phone at him after Higgins asked for his phone over and over again. All leading to de Armas showing up and talking with them about the previous night's party and what they all got into.

Image via NBC

Please Don't Destroy Knocks it Out of the Park With "Hangxiety"

For all their worry that they just were overthinking the night, the truth is that they weren't. Marshall really did assault Longfellow, Herlihy and Higgins got into a physical fight, the bartender making strong drinks? Well, that was actually just Herlihy mad that they weren't strong enough for his taste and the de Armas of it all was that she was just trying to enjoy her night and Marshall wouldn't stop talking (or yelling) in her ear about it. Even if Higgins did say that everyone was talking about how lovely she was. It was a funny look at the real fear of "oh now what did I say" mixed with the Please Don't Destroy flare we've come to love. The trio have once again delivered another sketch that is as relatable as it is hilarious. Check out the new digital short below: