With Saturday Night Live returning for the month of April, NBC has announced the list of hilarious hosts who will take the stage in the next three weeks. Hosting for the first time, Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson leads the pack, bringing her comedic talents to this week's April 1 episode, while seasoned comedian Molly Shannon will host the next week, April 8, and Bond girl and Ghosted star Ana de Armas will round out the month on April 15. Alongside the new hosts, Lil Yachty, The Jonas Brothers, and Karol G will feature as musical guests.

Brunson brings her Emmy-winning comedic talents from Abbott Elementary to the SNL stage, having recently won two Golden Globes and an Emmy for her work on the Philadelphia-set mockumentary series about a group of teachers at a struggling public school. Shannon returns as host for the second time, to promote her film A Good Person, in theaters now, which co-stars Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman. Blonde star de Armas, like Brunson, will set foot on the stage for the first time in her career, to promote the release of Ghosted, her new action-comedy also starring her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans, out on April 21.

Lil Yachty and Karol G will also make their debuts on the SNL stage as musical guests, while The Jonas Brothers, who recently performed a residency on Broadway to celebrate their discography and promote their upcoming album, appropriately titled The Album, will take the stage for the third time total, having performed once in 2009, before their hiatus, and a second time in 2019. Lil Yachty will accompany Brunson as musical guest, while The Jonas Brothers and Karol G will be featured in the episodes hosted by Shannon and de Armas, respectively.

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT, with episodes also streaming live on Peacock, where full seasons are also available to stream.