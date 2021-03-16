Hot off their respective Oscar nominations for Judas and the Black Messiah and Promising Young Woman, Daniel Kaluuya and Carey Mulligan will host back-to-back episodes of Saturday Night Live in early April.

Kaluuya will host the show's April 3 episode featuring musical guest St. Vincent, while Mulligan will host the April 10 episode featuring Kid Cudi as the musical guest.

I know what you're wondering, and yes, this means that both Kaluuya and Mulligan will host NBC's live-wire comedy show before Oscar voting closes on April 20, so there's a lot on the line. But hey, no pressure, right?

Whether or not it helps to be funny and put a smile on Oscar voters' faces before the ballot box closes remains to be seen, but I would have to say that both Kaluuya and Mulligan are the frontrunners in their respective categories, so if they do end up winning, you won't really be able to peg it to their SNL hosting appearances. In success, I suppose it can't hurt, and it's not like either of them risk pulling a last-minute Norbit.

I won't lie, I've been missing SNL the past couple of weeks, and I'm excited for the show to return on March 27 with Maya Rudolph hosting for the second time, though I've never heard of musical guest Jack Harlow, all due respect. But hey, more power to him.

Kaluuya and Mulligan will be making their hosting debuts on SNL, which had been accused by one tipster on the gossip hub Deuxmoi of struggling to book high-profile guests. Clearly, Kaluuya and Mulligan's reps were just waiting for their Oscar nominations to be formally announced on Monday, as it would've been embarrassing to have been announced as hosts had they then been denied nominations. You still have to give Deuxmoi's network props for tipping that Regé-Jean Page would host the most recent episode of SNL, to give credit where it's due.

While this will be St. Vincent's second appearance on SNL -- this one in advance of her new album Daddy's Home, out May 14 -- it will actually be Kid Cudi's first time on the show, which is pretty cool. That Lorne Michaels... he's got an eye for talent, I tell ya!

