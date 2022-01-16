After what felt like an eternity, Season 47 of Saturday Night Live returned with Broadway superstar Ariana DeBose, who made her hosting debut alongside musical guest Bleachers. The Tony-nominated and Golden Globe-winning actress grew up on a farm in North Carolina with her grandparents, much closer to a tractor than to The Great White Way. She opened up about her career and impressive journey into the arts to Ilana Levine on an episode of the Little Known Facts podcast. DeBose started dancing at just three years old and hasn’t stopped since, telling Levine, “I speak dance. It’s my first language.” She’s since proven her dance skills by becoming a top 20 finalist on So You Think You Can Dance as well as winning the Chita Rivera Award for Outstanding Female Dancer in a Broadway show.

DeBose is no stranger to performing live and her confidence was palpable on the Studio 8H stage. She’s starred in six Broadway productions, playing the roles of Nautica in Bring It On: The Musical, Mary Wilson of the Supremes in Motown: The Musical, Jane in A Bronx Tale, and a leading player in Pippin. But, you likely know her as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, in which she was nominated for a Tony in 2018, as well as originating the role of the top-secret character of “the bullet” in the original cast of Hamilton. (Ever heard of it?) On top of all of that, she’s recently made the transition from stage to screen look effortless with two major projects.

You might be thinking, “Does she ever take a break?” Fortunately for us, she shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, it’s almost like the universe doesn’t let her take a break. She explained to Levine how she saw The Prom on Broadway and then two weeks later, received an email asking her to audition for Ryan Murphy’s Netflix adaptation. At the time, DeBose was in the middle of filming Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner’s West Side Story film adaptation and had planned on taking a bit of a breather before diving headfirst into another project. Everything began feeling “so heavy all of the sudden,” and DeBose started to fear success. “When you succeed and you succeed on that level, it’s amazing and fantastic but it comes with a different set of problems and also a different set of responsibilities.” Ultimately, she decided to follow the “best advice” she’s ever been given, which is always saying “yes” to new challenges and went forward with the audition. Needless to say, she landed the role and was soon working alongside James Corden, Nicole Kidman, and Meryl Streep.

The stage-and-screen star is getting the recognition she deserves. DeBose, who plays Anita in the aforementioned and critically acclaimed West Side Story that is currently in theaters, won a Golden Globe for her performance. The star, who says the film is a story about finding “love in the face of division,” said the entire creative process educated her on her own multi-racial background. She describes director Spielberg as having “a really good heart,” as well as being an “actor’s director,” who's still quite specific and particular with his visions. “I wanted to represent myself well, but I’m also not a pushover,” she explained when breaking down her approach to working with Spielberg on a character that was close to her heart, adding that in the end, it’s about, “playing your part in service to the story.”

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the January 15 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Ariana DeBose!

5. NBA on TNT

If one thing’s for certain, it’s that this Omicron variant is bad news. In this sketch, even Shaq had to miss work because of the virus. (Well, okay, he claims it’s the “Shaq-flu,” but, come on.) To step into Shaq’s (big) shoes and fill in while he’s resting at home is former NBA superstar Yao Ming (Bowen Yang). Viewers who are used to Shaq’s buoyant personality are in for a rude awakening, as Yao isn’t very, oh, what’s the word…upbeat? Emotional? Happy? As hosts Kenny Smith (Chris Redd) and Charles Barkley (Kenan Thompson) try to force chemistry with Yao, they also struggle to cover the Lakers vs. Kings game since the Kings were forced to drag in outsiders to replace their actual players who have Covid.

4. All on Me

When it comes to music videos, Saturday Night Live does not disappoint. In this Cut for Time pre-recorded sketch, rapper Lil T (Chris Redd) is fresh off of signing a major record deal. That means he has a ton of money to spend on himself, his girlfriend Boo Boo (DeBose), and his close friend Mac (Thompson). For Lil T, money isn’t a problem…until it is. Turns out that the “All on Me” singer spent a bit too much on his friends and really needs to cut costs. This disgusts Freddie Gibbs, one of the other rappers at the club who suffers from Lil T's sudden cheap behavior.

3. Sappho

Ever learn about the Greek poet Sappho? Don’t fret, these two professors (DeBose and Kate McKinnon) are ready to translate some of her recently discovered ancient texts and dissect them in a special lecture at Cornell. The two explain how Sappho, who lived on the Greek island of Lesbos, was a true wordsmith who knew how to entertain readers while expressing her feelings about her relationships. As the translations progress, however, one can’t help but notice that these poems seem a bit too modern. And that, perhaps, these two women giving the lecture are incorporating details from their previous relationships into the translations.

2. Ariana DeBose Monologue

DeBose and McKinnon sang their hearts out in the most musical and energetic monologue of Season 47. After DeBose briefly introduced herself, she was “interrupted” by a starstruck McKinnon who invited herself onto the stage to perform with the Golden Globe-winning star of West Side Story. Not only did the two hit every note, but they made sitting on a small stool look like a lot of fun, too. So what’s the deal; does McKinnon have an endless supply of energy, or what?

1. Eric Adams Press Conference

So long, Mayor Bill de Blasio. There’s a new guy in charge of New York City, and man does he have swag! Eric Adams (Redd) struts into his press conference to answer the many questions that reporters have for him. At his side is the no-nonsense spokesperson Emily Hernandez (DeBose) who warns the crowd that “the mayor does not like chaos,” and if you step out of line, she will come after you. Adams avoids giving any concrete answers as to how he will fix the city, but he does repeatedly mention how he used to be a police officer for years. And years. How old is this man?

Next week, SNL vet Will Forte returns to Studio 8H to make his hosting debut alongside musical guest Måneskin.

'The Prom' Star Ariana DeBose on the Importance of Hiring Queer Actors to Play Queer Characters "I don’t know that someone could have played this role on screen without having these very specific experiences or understanding that life experience."

