Saturday Night Live has given us a lot of things throughout the years. But the one that I am most grateful for is the working relationship between writer Mike Schur and Amy Poehler. Their friendship from Saturday Night Live is one of the reasons that we got Parks and Recreation as a television show, and so we fans owe a lot to the sketch comedy series. This leads us to a great bit on this week's show that felt like a gift for those of us who miss Leslie Knope and April Ludgate in our lives.

Aubrey Plaza was hosting Saturday Night Live and absolutely killing it when Weekend Update began. Typically, the hosts don't participate in this sketch, which is usually frequented by characters the cast has created—for the most part, the only time the host is there is if it is a former cast member or someone who really wants to do something with Colin Jost and Michael Che. This time though, Plaza was there as Parks and Rec employee April Ludgate and talking about what it was like working in local government.

She seemed disinterested in the questions, as April often is, and said that Jost should ask these questions of her boss Leslie Knope instead. In that moment, Poehler returned to Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update desk not as herself but as Leslie and it was absolutely brilliant.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Viral Miss Universe Clip Gets the Aubrey Plaza Treatment

Asking questions about the Joe Biden video from the beginning of the show (because famously, Leslie Knope loves Biden) and just talking with April, the segment was a nod to fans of Parks and Recreation and it was such a gift to them—I would know, I named my cat Benjamin Wyatt. The series ended back in 2015 and while we've had a few moments of the cast coming together for fundraisers or for the at-home special during lockdown, this is the first time we've really seen Poehler and Plaza together as Leslie and April in a very long time.

So we are living for these little reunions. Poehler recently posed for a picture with Adam Scott and broke the internet, she's done it again by appearing by Plaza's side not once but twice in this episode of SNL. The point is: We all still love Parks and Recreation and seeing Plaza and Poehler together felt like coming home. Made that much better when Poehler did a Weekend Update joke as Leslie Knope. One she approved of though because she thought some were "too mean" to do.

You can watch the sketch down below, and be sure to check out the rest of our coverage from last night's episode of SNL.