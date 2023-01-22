Saturday Night Live loves a sketch about Avatar. Host Aubrey Plaza had a great episode as host and while there were plenty of sketches worth a watch, this Avatar: The Way of Water sketch was a highlight. The sky people maybe left Pandora at the end of Avatar, we know that they came back for The Way of Water but trying to convince the Na'vi that there are hidden sky people in their ranks isn't easy.

Plaza and Heidi Gardner were playing Avatars and as Jake Sully (Mikey Day) is talking about trying to figure out who are the sky people that infiltrated their ranks, both Plaza and Gardner make it so incredibly obvious that they're just two human women who are using Avatars to look like the Na'vi. Or maybe they were recreated to come to life in their Avatars like what happened in The Way of Water.

The point is: These two women are not Na'vi. No one seems to be able to figure that out other than Kenan Thompson. The rest of the tribe is just shocked by Jake Sully's declaration and can't seem to figure out who he could be talking about. And then we see things like Plaza and Gardner using their tails to vape or playing basketball, which ends up giving Thompson away when he calls out how he hasn't seen people playing basketball since before he was living on earth.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Gives the NBC Page Tour During Opening Monologue

What's funny about this is that at one point, Day as Jake seems to forget that Jake Sully was a human, so he'd fully remember basketball. Especially since that is one of the things that the Avatars did back on base camp before he met Neytiri and became a Na'vi. But Friote (Thompson) who maybe used to be named Frito outs himself and then Vicky and Christine (Plaza and Gardner) just tell on themselves.

I'm going to believe that Jake Sully was just trying to protect Vicky and Christine and didn't want to tell the rest of the Na'vi it was them. Because come on, they were wearing crop tops made out of regular t-shirts. The Na'vi had to know that something was up with them. Overall, the sketch was fun. It wasn't the iconic "Papyrus" sketch that broke audiences and continues to be bought up to both director James Cameron and Ryan Gosling, who starred in the sketch. But it was a good one nonetheless.