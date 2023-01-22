It’s good to be back! Right before the holidays, Austin Butler hosted the last episode of 2022, and we said a tearful goodbye to veteran cast member Cecily Strong. Now that everyone is done spreading holiday cheer, Saturday Night Live has returned with brand-new episodes. Last night, Aubrey Plaza took the Studio 8H stage for the first time alongside musical guest Sam Smith, and let’s just say, 2023 is off to an epic start. The episode was full of random (and not so random) cameos, pop culture parodies, George Santos jokes, and screaming. Lots of screaming.

This was Plaza’s first time hosting SNL, which is quite surprising given her impressive career in the comedy landscape. Voted the most famous person from Delaware, Plaza got her feet wet in comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theater in the early 2000s doing sketch and improv comedy and appearing in The Jeannie Tate Show webseries with future co-stars Bill Hader and Rashida Jones. While studying at NYU, she actually worked as an NBC Page in the Saturday Night Live design department during Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler's time on the show. She dreamed of hosting SNL from a young age, though she never thought that dream would ever be realized. As she explains in her monologue, she's just glad she was allowed back in the building.

While doing sketch comedy and stand-up, Plaza grabbed the attention of filmmaker Judd Apatow, who soon after put her in his 2009 movie Funny People, her first film role. That was a massive year for the emerging talent, as it was the same year that Parks and Recreation, the series she would star in for 7 seasons, premiered on NBC. Plaza quickly became known for her character April Ludgate, who rarely went places without her hoodie and bad attitude. And we love her for it!

Even though she’s a comedic powerhouse, as evident in projects such as The Little Hours, Life After Beth, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Dirty Grandpa, and The To Do List, Plaza is also one of the most versatile actresses working. She’s proven her wide range in Ingrid Goes West with Elizabeth Olsen, as the mind-melty Lenny Cornflakes Busker in the X-Men series Legion, emotionally scarred Riley in Happiest Season, and as an enigmatic filmmaker in Black Bear. Recently, Plaza earned a Golden Globe nomination for her performance on Season 2 of the hit HBO series The White Lotus, and also plays the titular role in the crime drama Emily the Criminal.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the January 21 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Aubrey Plaza!

RELATED: 'The White Lotus' Season 2 Premiere Uses Aubrey Plaza to Amp Up the Awkwardness

6 Honorable Mention: Miss Universe

Lower the volume for this sketch. It’s a weird one. Kenan Thompson plays the reluctant host of the Miss Universe pageant and is doing his best to learn about some of the contestants. But every time he goes down the line to ask them extremely simple questions, he’s met with intense screaming and answers that make no sense. Is Miss France okay? And the real Property Brothers? Honestly, it’s very hard to describe what is happening here, but whatever it is, it’s pretty great. Sketches that really go for it with the silliness are more than welcome.

5 The Black Lotus

Mike White’s HBO series The White Lotus has been dominating television screens for the past year. Season 2 featured a number of even stranger storylines and characters than Season 1, spawning theories, memes, and dead bodies. But have you heard of The Black Lotus? Don’t think you can bring any of your shenanigans and wealthy people problems here, because this staff does not tolerate stupidity. Also, how great are Chloe Fineman and Sarah Sherman’s impressions?

4 Taboo

Aw, new neighbors! And they are so excited about game night! Mikey Day and Plaza play a totally normal new couple on the cul-de-sac who were invited to Taboo game night to bond with their neighbors and hopefully share a few laughs to break the ice. Except these neighbors do things a bit differently than the rest of the bunch, and actually invoke more terror than they do joy. Just wait until you hear about the fight they just had and what was going on the first time they met.

3 M3GAN 2.0

If you exist, then you are aware of the movie M3GAN, the latest (and probably now the most iconic) horror movie out of Blumhouse Productions. The campy sci-fi horror film tells the story of roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) who brings home an artificially intelligent, life-size doll named M3GAN (Amie Donald) to comfort and play with her recently-orphaned niece, Cady (Violet McGraw). But okay, yeah, you know who this stylish and demented doll is really here for? Gay men. M3GAN slays. Literally.

What’s it like to work for the government? Who better to ask than Pawnee resident and reluctant employee April Ludgate? Weekend Update got nostalgic when Plaza slid over to Colin Jost and donned her hoodie and bad attitude of her fan-favorite Parks and Recreation character April to tell him what it’s like to work for the local government. And, it’s like, fine or whatever. You know who would be a better person to ask? April’s perky and upbeat boss, Leslie Knope. After a fun drop-in during the monologue, Amy Poehler joined her former co-star at the Weekend Update desk as Leslie Knope, who had a lot of questions about how the sketch show worked. But, I don't know, who cares, right?

1 Aubrey Plaza Monologue

To kick off the episode, Aubrey Plaza took us on a delightful walk down memory lane by giving us a tour backstage of the iconic Studio 8H. Though she never hosted before, these halls are actually her old stomping grounds. That’s right, Plaza cut her teeth at 30 Rock as an NBC Page and spent a lot of time in the set design department at the show. Was she the most reliable worker? No. Did she maybe make up lies on the tour and have bad phone etiquette? Yes. But is she actually the Queen of Saturday Night Live? Yes. Yes, she is. Bow to her!

Next week, Michael B. Jordan makes his SNL hosting debut alongside musical guest Lil Baby.