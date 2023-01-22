You know what is better than my best friend M3GAN? A new version with Aubrey Plaza. Plaza hosted Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith and the show was a brilliant return for the series! Not only was Plaza knocking each new sketch out of the park, but she seemed to be having so much fun which made it more exciting for fans of the actress to watch. And then the show brought our new best friend into the mix and things just got even better! The movie M3GAN has taken over the world and so of course Saturday Night Live jumped on the bandwagon.

M3GAN has come to slay and as the sketch points out, her biggest fans are gay men so why wouldn't the sequel take M3GAN to a gay bar where everyone loves her and her work? Chloe Fineman plays the original M3GAN, dancing with a little girl supposed to be Cady (played by Violet McGraw) but when the sequel comes through, so does a new take on M3GAN. Plaza's M3GAN has a slightly different outfit, is snarky, and doesn't care what is going on around her as long as she's having fun and honestly I would be mad if that's what M3GAN 2.0 is.

The sketch is pretty simple with Plaza and Fineman just hanging out with Bowen Yang at the bar but it had enough beats from the movie to make it work. Like Plaza's M3GAN singing "Titanium" by Sia and David Guetta like she did in the movie. But then there was also a great entrance that really just made this sketch iconic.

Image via NBC

As M3GAN and M3GAN 2.0 are dancing, Allison Williams busts into the room as Gemma, who created M3GAN in the movie. She talks about how dangerous M3GAN is and that they can't trust her, but then Yang asks if she's from the show Girls, after which the group in the bar invites her to join them.

And honestly? It's hilarious and this sketch could just be M3GAN 2.0, and I'd go and see it in theaters. Mainly because as is the case with everyone who has seen the movie, I am obsessed with my new best friend M3GAN. And if she was played by Plaza in the sequel? All the better for us all.