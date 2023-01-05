NBC's sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live is returning with new Season 48 episodes, and the first two hosts for 2023 have been announced. Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan will host the first episodes back and will each be making their hosting debuts. Plaza kicks the new year off on January 21 with musical guest Sam Smith returning to perform songs from their forthcoming album Gloria. Jordan hosts the following week on January 27 as Lil Baby makes his debut as musical guest, performing from his recently released album It's Only Me. A new episode will also air on February 4, but the host has yet to be revealed.

In recent weeks, Plaza has been a widely talked about actor thanks largely to her latest role in HBO's The White Lotus. She stars in the second season of the anthology as Harper and garnered a Golden Globe nomination for her performance. Prior to the added boost in the spotlight, Plaza has been a household name well-known for her dry style of comedy. Viewers may also know her for playing April Ludgate in Parks and Recreation. Some of her other notable credits include FX's new series Little Demon, Legion, and feature films such as Emily the Criminal and Happiest Season.

Throughout the years, Jordan has made a name for himself starring in both large franchises and smaller films. Later this year, Jordan heads back into the boxing ring as Adonis Creed with Creed III. It will see his character thriving in his career and family life, but the return of a childhood friend (Jonathan Majors) sees him in one of the most important fights of his life. The latest installment brings an additional layer of excitement because Jordan makes his directorial debut with the film. He also recently reprised his role as Killmonger for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Some of his other recognizable credits include Just Mercy, Fruitvale Station, Without Remorse, and more.

So far this season, SNL has seen quite the casting shake-up, most recently with the departure of longtime cast member Cecily Strong. She starred in the show for 11 years and was the longest-serving female cast member. The current line-up includes Colin Jost and Michael Che for Weekend Update, Kenan Thompson, Mikey Day, Chole Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Andrew Dismukes, Punkie Johnson, Devon Walker, Marcello Hernandez, Michael Longfellow, and Molly Kearney.

Saturday Night Live returns Saturday, January 21 at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on NBC, live-streaming simultaneously on Peacock. All current Season 48 episodes are available to watch on Peacock and Hulu. Watch Jordan in the Creed III trailer below: