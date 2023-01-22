Saturday Night Live isn't one to let a good bit past and that was made clear when they poked fun at a viral video. This week, host Aubrey Plaza showed off her comedic chops in some great sketches but the "Miss Universe" sketch really forced us all to be tuned in to what everyone was talking about on social media. Or you could just also laugh at the sketch without realizing it is a very real thing that happened at the Miss Universe competition but hey, whatever is best!

The sketch in question came from a viral video of all the contestants of the Miss Universe contest yelling their countries out with pride. It was an odd set up to begin with but one that you could work with and the rest of the contestants just said their country and moved along and while it all sounded similar, France came in to make the meme thrive. Genuinely hilarious, Saturday Night Live then took the idea further. What if these women just kept screaming their answers to questions.

Plaza played France, who seemed to only be able to scream "France" as an answer but it was hilarious seeing cast members like Heidi Gardner answering questions about her favorite television episode by explaining a scene from the FX series Nip/Tuck, all while screaming of course.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Where Did All the 'SNL' Movies Go?!

This is one of those rare times when Saturday Night Live using something from social media works. The series has relied a lot, recently, on a viral joke making it into the show. Which can work or can be the wrong move entirely. In this case, it was hilarious to see how they took a simple video that everyone turned into a joke online and made it so much more.

Kenan Thompson kept asking questions that everyone would answer by screaming despite him telling them to stop and Plaza seemed to be trapped by the country of France, forced only to scream her country's name each time she was prompted. And while the bit dragged on for a while, it was still funny in the end. Mainly because of how committed everyone was to this video.

Viral videos may not always work on Saturday Night Live as a sketch but this one did and so if you haven't, please go watch the Miss Universe contestants screaming out their countries. Do it for France, she needs your help to be free.