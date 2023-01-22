Saturday Night Live came back with a bang as Aubrey Plaza took on hosting duties with musical guest Sam Smith. Plaza, who worked as an NBC Page when she was in college, was famously bad at it. She's admitted it in the past and now there is an entire monologue on Saturday Night Live about how she is known as a "bad page" there. To be fair, Plaza has been very open about the fact that she would just lie and make up facts while doing tours.

But as she geared up to return to Studio 8H, this time as a host of Saturday Night Live, she took us on a journey through her typical tours with funny bits, literal skeletons in a closet, and surprise guests! The monologue began with Plaza talking about how she's "normal" in comparison to what people think about her. She also discussed how her family came from Delaware to see the show. And then went on to talk about how she's the most famous person out of Delaware (also home to President Joe Biden) and so she claimed that Biden was livid that she best him. To prove it, she shared a video message from the president where he revealed that he was just happy that she made it out of the second season of White Lotus alive.

During her tour though, the best part for fans of Parks and Recreation was getting to see former Saturday Night Live cast member Amy Poehler there to cheer Plaza on. The two were co-stars on the NBC's Parks and Recreation for seven seasons where Poehler played Leslie Knope, boss to Plaza's April Ludgate. Poehler, prior to Parks and Recreation, got famous through Saturday Night Live and is no stranger to coming back to the show for her friends

Image via NBC

Poehler made an appearance as Plaza tried to convince viewers they won't see any "famous people" as part of the tour, contradicting her in the sweetest of ways. True to her Leslie Knope character, Poehler also reminded Plaza that she can't call people "old" in response to Plaza's running bit throughout the monologue, referring to the set design team for the show was a bunch of old "perverts". Without a doubt, the monologue was a masterclass in why we love Plaza.

Fans got to see her humor shine through, and it was one of the most comfortable monologues we've seen in a while which was probably helped by Plaza's history with the show. It was also incredibly sweet to see Poehler show up for her and set the tone for the rest of Plaza's brilliant episode. Check out the monologue below: