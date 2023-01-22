Aubrey Plaza hosted the latest episode Saturday Night Live with musical guest Sam Smith. The episode arrived with a series of oddball but brilliant sketches that fit perfectly with what we all know about Plaza's sense of humor. One such sketch features two nuns are doing the morning announcements in a school, but things go awry when Sister Cecilia questions everything she thinks she knows. Interestingly, this Plaza's second time playing a nun, having previously appeared as Sister Fernanda in The Little Hours.

Sister Cecilia (Plaza) is at the morning announcements with her best friend, Sister Clarence (Molly Kearney). As Sister Clarence is checking in with her, Cecilia reveals that she was taking a bath and a hair dryer fell into the tub, and she died for two minutes and didn't see Heaven. Which sends Cecilia on a path of destruction as she's now questioning her life choices and whether God and Heaven are real. All the while, Sister Clarence is just trying to talk about how she finally watched the movie A Star Is Born and realized it wasn't about Jesus but was, instead, about Lady Gaga. Overall, the sketch is great because it highlighted Kearney in a way we haven't seen before, and they were absolutely hilarious opposite Plaza's Sister Cecilia.

The sketch is about questioning your faith rolled up in a nice little present of Sarah Sherman accidentally calling Sister Clarence her mother (then father) and Andrew Dismukes upset with stage fright. It's just one of those odd things that works simply because of how dedicated everyone was to the sketch. Hearing Kearney say that Plaza's character was their best friend and the one who put "fun in nun" and then she just simply says "Hello" in response certainly had people cackling in the audience... and for good reason! It's just absurd.

RELATED: 'SNL': Aubrey Plaza Gives the NBC Page Tour During Opening Monologue

Sometimes, it's the oddball sketches that just work and are the best of the night. Granted, this was a night of brilliant sketches back to back so "Morning Announcements" wasn't the most memorable of them but it was still hilarious to see how Plaza brought Cecilia to life, fidgeting and afraid of what was to come of her life now that she thinks that Heaven doesn't exist.

The sketch ended with Sister Clarence singing her own rendition of "Shallow" from the movie A Star Is Born which included lyrics about how they'd be in hell together and that this was the Saint Andrews school and honestly, it feels like something that Lady Gaga would have loved to be a part of. Check out the sketch below: