The holidays are upon us! Last week was the jolliest episode of Season 48 thus far, as comedy royalty Steve Martin and Martin Short hosted together. The two funnymen brought along their Only Murders in the Building co-star Selena Gomez as well as their A-game to Studio 8H for a very festive episode that featured a bloody parody of A Christmas Carol and a Father of the Bride reunion with the very grown-up Kieran Culkin. But this episode was filled with more tears than there were laughs, as it was announced that this would be veteran cast member Cecily Strong’s final show. Many were surprised when Strong, who has been with SNL for 11 years, wasn’t part of last season’s mass exodus. Considering many of the folks she started with, namely Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, made Season 47 their last, being able to have Strong for the first half of this season felt extra special.

Needless to say, it was a bittersweet episode, but Austin Butler committed hard to his hosting debut with musical guest Lizzo. Though you couldn’t tell by watching him as the Oscar-contending lead of Baz Luhrmann’s sensational biopic Elvis, the California native was a painfully shy child. The actor opened up in the monologue about how he was at times even too shy to order for himself at a restaurant. Growing up in California and being homeschooled with his sister by their single mother meant frequent field trips to Disneyland, but it was when he was watching Rebel Without a Cause on repeat that he felt the most filled with wonder. “James Dean was the actor I obsessed over as a kid,” he said in an interview with Vogue, adding that it was Dean’s “animalistic power” that sucked him in.

While Butler’s performance as the King of Rock and Roll has made many people think, “Wow, who is this impressive fellow?”, he’s actually been doing this acting thing for quite some time. (Did you not notice?) If you were a loyal watcher of shows on Disney Channel or Nickelodeon (he’s had bit parts in shows including Hannah Montana, iCarly, Zoey 101, Wizards of Waverly Place, and even the short-lived Jonas Brothers show Jonas), then you inevitably saw the star’s light beginning to glow. In the midst of self-doubt and reflection on his career path, Butler was thrown a curveball by his agent, who said Broadway was (possibly) calling. His talent leaped through the video of his audition tape, and the 2018 revival of Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh with Denzel Washington marked Butler’s Broadway debut—and a career turning point. A year later he stole scenes from Brad Pitt as Tex Watson in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, which is certainly no small feat.

And this brings us up to Butler’s rockin’ present, where he is getting the attention he deserves for the role he was born to play. He also told Vogue about the striking parallels he’s noticed between him and the music legend. “I learned that Elvis was very shy as a kid, and he would ask people to turn around when he played the guitar and turn off the lights in the room,” and that the singer, too, was incredibly close with his mother who similarly died early. (Both Elvis and Butler were 23 when their mothers passed.) Though the intense music preparation, research, and filming of Elvis during the extra-scary early days of the pandemic were particularly challenging and literally isolating, it all clearly paid off. Austin Butler has officially entered the building, and we hope he never leaves.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the December 17 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Austin Butler!

5/5 Austin Butler Monologue

Austin Butler knows he sounds like Elvis, all right? The 31-year-old took the Studio 8H stage for the first time, something he never thought possible. Aside from his newfound, next-level fame, Butler can’t get over how he managed to overcome his “crippling” shyness from his youth. “Some of my favorite memories from growing up are [my mom] and I watching SNL together. We’d watch every week,” adding that “being silly with her is what broke me out of my shell, and it’s the core of what started me in acting… and tonight, just know that whenever you see me doing a silly voice or making a funny face, that’s for you, mom.” There’s no doubt his mom is laughing now.

Okay, so we all know who Santa Claus is, correct? Well, how about Krampus? Don’t act like you don’t know about this demonic Christmas delight. In this prosthetic-heavy and horny spot, Bowen Yang slides over to Colin Jost at the Weekend Update desk as the infamous figure of European folklore to get vulnerable. It’s tough out there eating all those kids and getting culturally appropriated left and right. If you, too, are overwhelmed this holiday season, then just do what Krampus does and quote Brené Brown.

3/5 Jewish Elvis

What could possibly be better than seeing Elvis Presley live? Seeing the Jewish Elvis, of course! Residents of a rowdy retirement home known as The Oasis are jazzed to see the singing sensation you never knew you needed. Everyone is freaking out in this epic afternoon performance, but no one can top Louis (Butler), who is one Jewish Elvis complaint away from being a friggin' "zzzaster." Sarah Sherman doesn’t just play Jewish Elvis. She becomes Jewish Elvis.

2/5 Cathy Anne Says Goodbye for Now

Cecily Strong has gifted us with many eccentric and inarticulate characters over her SNL career, from her wine-loving parody of Jeanine Pirro to the Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party, Strong has made us laugh and then say, “wait, what?” But the one that takes the top spot for unpredictability is her chain-smoking loose cannon Cathy Anne. Strong disguised her tearful goodbye messages to the audience as the haggard and ill-informed fan favorite, telling everyone that she won’t be able to come by anymore because she is, in fact, finally being arrested. Don’t worry, though, she’s joining some of her other convicted felon friends Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant, as evidenced in the photo she brought along. After seven years of harassing Michael Che, she finally managed to light her cigarette.

1/5 Blue Christmas

Grab your tissues for this one, folks. After 11 brilliant years, Cecily Strong’s time at the legendary sketch show has come to an end. In this (for some reason) RadioShack-themed send-off, Butler serenades Strong in the form of “Casual Elvis” with a lyrically-altered version of Elvis’ iconic "Blue Christmas" to reflect Strong’s time on the show. Thank you, Cecily, for all the laughs, characters, voices, songs, and commitment. Saturday Night Live is sure to be blue without you.

Saturday Night Live will return with new episodes in 2023.