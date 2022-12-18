It isn't a shock that Saturday Night Live did a movie inspired sketch but this one seems to be one of their more outrageous takes and it was honestly pretty fun. Host Austin Butler proved that he overcame his boyhood shyness by knocking his sketches out of the park and with "A Christmas Epiphany", Butler did his best impression of Jimmy Stewart as he experienced his own version of It's a Wonderful Life for the holiday season. Which, who among us isn't trying to just have that Christmas realization? Maybe even find someone to lasso a moon for us?

Butler played a man who came out of a bar drunk on Christmas and realized his life was all about alcohol and work and that he maybe did want to have a family after all. But he thinks he lost the one love he'll ever have and so when the bartender (Mikey Day) follows him out of the bar and is trying to look out for him, Rich (Butler) goes off on his own when Jimbo (Day) refuses to let him drive home.

The walk results in Rich finding the window of a lovely family having their holiday dinner together, and he begins to realize that he doesn't have anyone to turn to and begins to regret his actions and what has led him to this point as a man. What he doesn't realize is that this family can see him in the window.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Austin Butler Becomes the Christmas Goblin in Holiday Episode Promo

It's a staple of the holiday movie, someone is distraught and thinking about how their life is lonely and meaningless because they don't have a whole family, and then they see a warm and cozy family dinner and are reminded of what Christmas is about. They're standing so close to the window that you just know someone sees them, but the family is so happy, they don't notice. Well, this family does.

Heidi Gardner and Andrew Dismukes are two parents just trying to enjoy dinner with their kids when Butler appears in their window to have his epiphany, and they fully see him and start having a fight because Dismukes refuses to go outside and tell him to leave. The fight keeps cutting back and forth between the family and Rich having an emotional time during the holiday until finally Rich is greeted by Jimbo again, and it turns out he's an angel.

Rich realizes he still has a chance to have a family and live his best life and just when the family thinks they're safe, Jimbo is standing in their window, and he knows they can see him. Now I'm going to think about people looking into windows in Christmas movies like this from now on.