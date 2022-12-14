Saturday Night Live has had a strong start to Season 48 with insanely talented guest hosts like Jack Harlow, Keke Palmer, Steve Martin, and Martin Short. Now SNL is ending 2022 with their annual Christmas themed midseason finale with first time host Austin Butler and musical guest Lizzo. In preparation for Butler’s SNL debut, the latest promo has the cool-as-ice Elvis star preparing for the show before hilariously being torn down.

The new promo has Butler slow motion walking into the building like the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself. His beautiful hair is blowing in the wind, the music is swelling behind him, and the actor is smoldering as he gets ready for one of the biggest moments in his acting career thus far. Everything, including Butler, is so overly dramatic until the mood comes humorously crashing down when he finds out his next sketch involves him playing the “Christmas Goblin". Of course this includes a hideous goblin mask complete with a Santa hat.

Butler has quickly become one of Hollywood's hottest actors due to his roles in films like Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, the underrated horror comedy The Dead Don’t Die, and he’ll next be seen in Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. However, it was in this year’s box office hit film Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrmann where the actor became a bona fide star. His turn as Elvis was so deeply haunting, emotional, and tragic. He completely embodied every aspect of who Elvis was while magnificently highlighting a side to the iconic singer rarely covered in today’s worldview.

Image via NBC

RELATED: Austin Butler's 'The Bikeriders' Wraps Filming

The film and Butler’s performance is the complete opposite of the wacky comedy antics that SNL has provided for almost 50 years. Those clashing styles are what make this promo so funny. Butler is now known as a serious actor, but SNL is known for hilariously showing fans new sides of our favorite stars that Oscar-bait films like Elvis simply can’t. Butler to this point hasn’t really had a chance to show off his comedic side or range, so that’s what makes this particular episode of SNL so exciting.

SNL’s winter finale hosted by Butler with musical guest Lizzo will air on Saturday, December 17 at 11:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. Hopefully this ridiculously fun promo is just a gut-busting sign of things to come in Butler’s SNL debut. While we wait for Saturday night, you can view the new holiday promo down below.