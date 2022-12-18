Every time there is a Please Don't Destroy sketch, we know something chaotic is on the horizon. Whether it is the camera working overtime to make us sit on the edge of our seats or bringing us the most uncomfortable of situations, the comedy group loves to put fans in a moment where we worry about what is about to come out of their mouths. Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy love to bring mess to Saturday Night Live and with host Austin Butler, we weren't sure where this sketch was going.

The sketch opens with the group talking about a different sketch altogether, with Marshall and Higgins pitching Butler something about "Taraji Jim Henson". They then decide it is time for some wine in a totally unsuspicious manner. Marshall and Higgins both get their glasses of wine and aggressively spill their drinks on themselves, for which they start to make excuses for it, despite it being clear they did it on purpose. Why? You may ask. Well, that is the most shocking part of the sketch. The reality of the group's intention is somehow weirder than throwing a glass of wine on yourself in the middle of the workday, and they somehow managed to pull musical guest Lizzo into their scheme.

The boys created a line of plastic clothing that is horrible for the environment and is just something that is all around a bad idea. They can't move their arms, they can barely function, but if they spill anything on themselves it will slide right off, so I guess that's the plus side to this. What they need is an investor as they're losing money; so they beg Butler to invest in their business by showing him their line of plastic clothes. The sketch also features Lizzo as Herlihy's girlfriend, and she's in an all-plastic outfit as well.

Image via NBC

The plastic is hot, makes you lose your hair if you wear their plastic bucket hat, and yet Butler is ready to take this plastic mess to fashion week and so the boys of Please Don't Destroy get to become fashion icons with the help of Butler even though this is, previously stated, an all-around horrible idea. But at least they won't randomly and aggressively spill wine on their white shirts anymore.

As with most sketches of the night, Butler's charisma is front and center as he holds his own against the show's cast. Lizzo's surprise appearance was also a welcome presence. Check out the Please Don't Destroy sketch below: