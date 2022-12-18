Game shows are already hard but what if someone is cheating? On Saturday Night Live, host Austin Butler came onto the show talking about how shy he was as a kid but then showed us all how willing he was to poke fun at himself and just have a really good time on the sketch show. With musical guest Lizzo, the episode posed a lot of fascinating questions with its sketches. Like what would happen if you went on a game show and one of the other contestants was so good at it that you didn't even have a chance?

On "The Phrase That Pays", which is just Wheel of Fortune without the wheel as Heidi Gardner's character points out, you have to guess a letter and then you have five seconds to try and solve the puzzle. The problem with this episode is that Troy (Butler) is solving puzzles with just one letter and sometimes, with no letters at all one the bord and Edie (Gardner) and Beth (Punkie Johnson) don't really stand a chance.

It starts simple enough: Beth guesses a T with the puzzle that is a song lyric and when the T is in the middle of the first word, the puzzle gets to Troy and he guesses "Hotel California" and is correct. Obviously both Beth and Edie are confused by how he got it right but continue on with the game.

Image via NBC

When he continues to get the puzzles right with just a letter or category. He guesses All The Light We Cannot See when the category is books and the only letter he has is a "c" and both Beth and Edie again think he's cheating and from there it only gets worse. He gets a quote category and someone his nonsense stream of consciousness quote is the answer. It just continues on and Edie's bit of guessing the letter "x" each time it is her turn ends up failing her when she actually is right with a guess of the letter but the host, James Austin Johnson, just ignores it.

It's funny, simple, and the kind of sketch that works because you know that if you were Edie and Beth and someone was that good at these puzzles without even trying, you'd also think that something was up. Was he cheating or were the categories just oddly geared towards him and his knowledge? Edie and Beth may never know.