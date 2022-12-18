Austin Butler really would have made his mother proud with how good he was at hosting Saturday Night Live with musical guest Lizzo. And don't worry, there were plenty of nods to the fact that Butler is, most likely, going to be nominated for an Academy Award for his work in the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis​​​​​ where Butler plays Elvis Presley. Including a commentary about his new "voice" in the monologue and a sketch called "Jewish Elvis" where Butler, dressed in drag, played an older woman in love with Jewish Elvis (Sarah Sherman).

Did we all go into this night knowing this would happen? No. Are we all better for it? Yes. The sketch premise is simple: Older women (Cecily Strong, Ego Nwodim, and Butler) are all excited about Jewish Elvis in the way that someone you know was probably obsessed with Elvis. Right down to cheering and screaming for him.

The concept of Jewish Elvis is that he barely sings and instead just gets on stage, sort of talks through "Jailhouse Rock" and complains about things like his upset stomach because he had some delicious cheese. And all the ladies of the retirement home love him for it, which leaves granddaughter Chloe Fineman confused.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Austin Butler Shares Emotional Tribute to His Mother in Opening Monologue

Lois (Butler) is sweating the entire time, wants to throw her underwear at Elvis, and is just ready to love Jewish Elvis as much as she can. It's such a funny sketch because we all know that one person who loves celebrities this way. I know I'm like this for a great many celebrities, but Elvis specifically still has that power to captivate audiences. We saw it with the movie Elvis and the plethora of Las Vegas Elvis acts that are out there, so of course Jewish Elvis is a big hit.

At the end of the sketch, the retirement home manager (Bowen Yang) comes out to say that someone in blue rhinestones broke the toilet to which Elvis ends up singing "Suspicious Minds" with everyone about some delicious cheese that he hate that upset his stomach. Watching Butler have a lot of fun as Lois (and pushing up his boobs, you know classic lady things) and the amount of Elvis jokes in the episode was just the right amount. Sherman as Jewish Elvis though? Perfection.