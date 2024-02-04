The Big Picture Ayo Edebiri's comedic timing and ability to carry any character made her first hosting gig on Saturday Night Live a great success.

Ayo Edebiri took to hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest Jennifer Lopez. The show itself was great thanks to Edebiri's comedic timing and her ability to carry any character that the show threw her way. From playing a college kid who really didn't like that her friend was micro-dosing to winning a trivia competition because she had student loans to pay off, the comedian delivered an exceptional debut on the iconic show.

As a result, it honestly was hard to pick which sketches were the best of the night. While the broken down elevator sketch forcing a group of five people to think they needed to form their own society was hilarious to watch, it still wasn't the best of the night. Here are some of the best sketches from Edebiri's first hosting gig at Saturday Night Live.

We All Want to Know 'Why'd You Say It?'

Some people just want to comment on people's Instagram posts when they shouldn't. That's what happens when Annie (Edebiri) ends up playing a game that holds her accountable for what she's commented on someone's social media posts. Like writing "Die" on Drew Barrymore's video where she just was really excited to feel the rain on her face.

A typical Saturday Night Live setup, the sketch had Edebiri, Chloe Fineman, and Andrew Dismukes all being held accountable for what they've written online. The host, played by Kenan Thompson, just kept asking everyone playing "Why'd you say it" whenever a new comment of theirs popped up and to see how Annie refused to change her ways was genuinely hilarious to see unfold.

'Dune's Popcorn Bucket Makes Its Way to 'Saturday Night Live'

Look, we all made the joke about the Dune popcorn bucket. Saturday Night Live just turned it into a song. When a young boy (Marcello Hernandez) tells his friends that tonight is the night, they think he's talking about losing his virginity to a girl he likes (played by Edebiri). The reality is that he does plan on losing his virginity, but it is just to his popcorn bucket that looks like the Sandworm from Dune. His parents are out of town and he's ready to embrace his love.

It then spawned the rest of his classmates to admit their feelings for their popcorn buckets, including Edebiri telling her father (Thompson) that she doesn't like boys, she likes the bucket. Unfortunately, a song that will get stuck in your head and make it the only thing you can think about, I do hope that we all sing this when we go and see Dune together.

After 'SNL,' Mr. Fantasmic Will Probably Need a New Job

Solomon (Edebiri) does NOT want to be hypnotized. When a class gets a treat from a magician, Solomon wants it to be known that he does not consent to being picked for hypnotism. But the reality is that he really just has some things that he wants his classmates and his teacher to know.

Every time Mr. Fantasmic (Dismukes) tries to hypnotize his classmate (Fineman), Solomon screams that he is bisexual. Making it clear that he is not hypnotizing this child to say that he is bisexual, Mr. Fantasmic eventually learns that Solomon just has some things he wants to say to his friends. And those things come to fruition in the form of the Jordin Sparks song "No Air." The overall episode as a whole was funny charming and it was all because of Edebiri's talent!

