The Big Picture Ayo Edebiri's debut episode of SNL was a success, thanks to her comedic timing and easy chemistry with the cast.

The cold open of SNL's South Carolina Town Hall was a low point of the episode, as the show repeated past mistakes by involving political candidates.

Edebiri's monologue highlighted her own comedy background and set the tone for the episode, showcasing her genuine happiness to be there.

Saturday Night Live had Ayo Edebiri as host of this week's episode with musical guest Jennifer Lopez. The show got off to a rocky but eventually great start, with Edebiri's brilliant monologue coming after a cold open that made many fans of the show angry. Overall, Edebiri's debut episode was a success, mainly thanks to her comedic timing, and easy chemistry with the cast.

Right from the promos, Edebiri set the tone of what fans could expect from her debut. With a mix of her own comedy past coming to life in her monologue and her on-stage charisma, it is safe to say she delivered. Edebiri's monologue also helped set the foundation of a thrilling episode of Saturday Night Live, expanding the TV legacy in the process.

'SNL's South Carolina Town Hall Cold Open

It's that time again in Saturday Night Live history. This means that we're getting a lot of Donald Trump cold opens in a row. This time, we got James Austin Johnson answering questions as Trump while in South Carolina. While pretty fine and normal with some good Taylor Swift jokes, the cold open quickly became insufferable when Saturday Night Live showed us yet again that they have not learned from their past mistakes.

One of the concerned South Carolinians was Nikki Haley, the GOP presidential candidate was there to ask Trump a question and it is almost like the show has learned nothing from their past of highlight political candidates (mainly when they let actual Trump host the show). Luckily, the sketch was saved slightly by having Edebiri standing up to ask Haley a question about the Civil War and mocking Haley for not knowing that the Civil War was started because of slavery. Unfortunately, having actual Haley take part of the sketch and not casting a cast member or even a celebrity to make a surprise appearance completely ruined the opening.

Ayo Edebiri Brought Her Signature Charm to Her 'SNL' Monologue

During Edebiri's monologue, it started off instantly emotional with her crying as she was standing on the stage in Studio 8H. Crying briefly and telling the audience all about her rise in comedy, she talked a lot about her work on the show The Bear and how she had to research the role and while people maybe recognized Jeremy Allen White, she just got asked where their food was prior to Season 1 airing.

What made her monologue special was how much Edebiri's own comedy background was highlighted. She brought out a Saturday Night Live packet she "wrote" but never submitted and shared some of her ideas that she had come up with. Mainly a play on "Black Jeopardy" which is just white people playing Jeopardy! and then she came up with a catch phrase. Edebiri talked about her open mics and stand-up jokes she made while living in New York and it was truly nice to see someone so genuinely happy to be a! It set the tone for the episode as a whole and really let us have fun with Edebiri right out the gate.

