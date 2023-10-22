Season 49 of Saturday Night Live kicked off last week with stand-up comedian and SNL alum Pete Davidson making his hosting debut with musical guest Ice Spice. The star poked fun at himself in the Barbie parody “I’m Just Pete,” in which he talked about he’s in the headlines for anything but his comedy career, his frequent trips to rehab, and his recent car crash. The episode also introduced new cast member Chloe Troast and featured blink-and-you-miss-it appearances from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. This week, Lorne Michaels’ sketch show welcomed host and musical guest Bad Bunny.

The episode was buoyed by a lot of guest stars. Mick Jagger played a nun (yes, you read that correctly). Pedro Pascal, one of the best hosts from last year, stopped by the monologue and reprised an instant fan-favorite character, Fred Armisen popped up in a pre-recorded sketch, and Lady Gaga introduced the host for his first musical performance of the night. It’ll be interesting to see if this new trend of a surprise celebrity introducing the musical guest continues, as Taylor Swift introduced Ice Spice last week.

The 29-year-old Puerto Rican rapper and musician Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is having a moment. Well, he’s been having that moment for a couple of years now considering he was Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2021, coming quite a long way from the days he was bagging groceries. The King of Latin Rap might seem incredibly extroverted and confident on stage, but that’s far from the little boy he was growing up in Almirante Sur barrio of Vega Baja in Puerto Rico. As he told GQ in a profile last summer, he loved playing pretend by himself, something his family seemed to be on board with. I liked drawing. I liked playing a lot with my imagination. I wasn’t ever, like, an athlete,” adding, “I remember there was a neighbor who would always tell my parents that I was talking to myself. And it was just me playing, making voices of the other characters because I was alone. She would say to my dad, ‘That boy is always talking to himself. You should have him checked out.’ And my dad was like, ‘The boy is playing.’"

When he wasn’t exploring his imagination and spending time with family, he was singing in the choir. He would listen to reggaeton “in secret” and admired Tego Calderón, a legendary Puerto Rican hip-hop performer. He’d make music on his own but wasn’t planning on sharing it online. Thankfully, his friends convinced him, and soon his SoundCloud songs were played over a million times. Then, his YouTube was in the hundreds of millions. To date, he has three Grammys, 9 Latin Grammys, and five solo albums. His most recent album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana (which means “Nobody Knows What Is Going to Happen Tomorrow”) is the basis for his 2024 Most Wanted Tour. Aside from being beloved for his music, the rapper is also incredibly popular for shying away from any expectations or stereotypes that people would assign to someone in the genre. In addition to being gender-fluid in his clothing and appearance, the star has been an outspoken ally of the queer community. Oh yeah, he’s also a professional wrestler and an actor, too, following up his acting in Bullet Train with the recent Sundance Film Festival hit Cassandro with Gael García Bernal.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the October 21 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Bad Bunny!

Whether you want to hear about it or not, Jada Pinkett Smith is talking about her marriage with Will Smith. Like, a lot. Everywhere. It seems like the more she talks about it, the more confused we all get. At least that’s how it felt on Weekend Update when Ego Nwodim slid over to Michael Che as Jada to promote her memoir Worthy. Ego captured the chaos of the Smith drama, as she talked about how close (but also not?) she is to Will, her love for Tupac, and what she plans on having Will do if another person comes after her. It involves a gun…

4 Subway Platform

Ah, New York City. The city that never sleeps! Probably because the subways are downright terrifying. Honestly, what isn’t happening on this method of transportation? Devon Walker and James Austin Johnson star in a pre-recorded sketch about an aspiring investment banker (Walker) who pleads his heartbreaking situation to his potential boss (Johnson) on a subway platform. In the background of this touching interaction? Madness. Madness through the subway window. A man exposes himself, a white guy has dreadlocks, a woman has an absurd bouquet of balloons, and, of course, a fight breaks out. Oh, and a rat. A really big rat.

3 Enrique’s Daughter

Burt’s Bees isn’t buzzing as much as it usually does. In this sketch, the popular beauty brand has recently been purchased by a bigger company and layoffs are inevitable. But, you know what’s really exciting? Enrique (Bad Bunny) has a daughter and she’s getting married to a really nice guy. Okay, but also everyone’s jobs are at risk. But also Jeff is going to be a great son-in-law!

2 Please Don’t Destroy: Bad Bunny Is Shrek

At 30 Rock, you really don’t know what to expect. Any celebrity can walk down the hallway and it’s totally normal. A horse could gallop down the halls, also normal. The Please Don’t Destroy boys (Martin Herlihy, Ben Marshall, and John Higgins) have seen it all. Well, except when Bad Bunny walked into their office as Shrek. So, it seems like he wants to do a Shrek sketch? Maybe, maybe not. What is certain is that he wrote a Shrek movie for A24 and he has specific parts he wants them to play. Naturally, Martin is the Donkey, Ben is Puss in Boots, and John is… Michael Jackson?

1 Protective Mom 2

Last year, Pedro Pascal absolutely killed it when he hosted Saturday Night Live. (Petition to make him a yearly host.) Arguably his best moment of the night was when he played the extremely protective mother to Marcello Hernández’s character, who was very nervous to introduce his partner to his family for the first time. Within seconds, we saw why: Mrs. Flores is one protective mother. Well, the mother is back! This time, she isn’t alone. She has the support of her sister, played by Bad Bunny in a wig that screams, “I’m your aunt.” Newbie Chloe Troast had the honor (or horror) of being the girl in question, as the judgmental, protective, and highly emotional mother has opinions and isn’t hiding them.

Next week, comedian Nate Bargatze makes his hosting debut alongside musical guest Foo Fighters.