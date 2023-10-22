With a new Saturday Night Live sketch, audiences are taken back to the age of discovery, as we got to see what happened when king Bad Bunny and his son Marcello Hernández had to deal with their explorers, Fred Armisen and Mikey Day, who came back from the New World with a collection of horrors that they weren't quite prepared to explore yet. Especially since they were more interested in actually getting to China for silks and spices.

Bad Bunny and Hernandez are shown a collection of animals from the new world that include a bird with "testicles" on its face (a turkey) and then a horse but worse (a llama). Armisen and Day then start to show the king and prince food found on their journey, presenting a tomato and pumpkin to poor reception. What starts to change the game in favor of the New World though is tobacco. When the king and his son realize that they do like smoking tobacco, it takes that revelation for their explorers to reveal that they did also found gold in the New World.

The biggest problem for the king and his son is that the explorers seem to think that because they found this new land, they cannot somehow get to China. The sketch continues to have Hernandez, Day, and Andrew Dismukes all saying "just go around" to the explorers whenever China is brought up. The simplicity of the sketch helps sell its humor, especially when one consideres what the actual reactions to coming across turkeys and llamas for the first time would have been.

'Saturday Night Live' Strikes Gold When It Points Out the Absurdities of Situations

Image via NBC

Sketches like these work on Saturday Night Live because they point out something we all haven't really thought about but probably should have. What's more, it features a fun cameo from SNL icon Armisen and highlights Bad Bunny's comedic abilities. Bad Bunny and Hernández's disappointment in their gifts from Armisen and Day, as well as Dismukes' random adlibs, all help bring together the sketch in a seemingly effortless manner. Check out the age of discovery sketch below: