Saturday Night Live loves a movie parody and that doesn't matter when the movie in question came out. Host Bad Bunny was serving double duty as both host and musical guest this week and went from an incredible monologue, which included having Pedro Pascal come out to translate his excitement for him so that the subtitles didn't just read "speaking in a sexier language," to a sketch that was all about a rap battle that was reminiscent of the Eminem movie 8 Mile. When Walter White Boy (Mikey Day) is scared for his rap battle against El Fuego (Bad Bunny), he starts to give way too much information about himself in his rap.

All it does is make everyone feel bad for him instead. He raps about everything he thinks that El Fuego is going to make fun of him for and so by the time it is El Fuego's turn, all he can do is say that he's sorry Walter White Boy went through that. In turn, it gets the audience on El Fuego's side. Instead of anyone actually feeling bad for Walter White Boy anymore, they all are rooting for El Fuego who seems like a good guy who just wants to make sure that Walter is doing alright given the situations that he's been in.

Seeing an 8 Mile inspired sketch on Saturday Night Live isn't out of the norm but seeing it happen in 2023, when the movie came out in 2002, is hilarious. With 8 Mile largely remaining in pop culture conversations since its release, it's not hard to see how this sketch came about.

Bad Bunny's First Sketch of the Night Showcased His Comedic Chops

Image via NBC

To see Bad Bunny knock such a simple supporting role out of the park really showed that he was ready to take on Saturday Night Live and do it with style. Day did most of the rap part of the sketch but Bad Bunny responding with such earnestness and care for him really made such a simple sketch so funny and hilarious. I hope that El Fuego wins all of his rap battles by just listening to what his opponents are saying and caring about them at the end of the day. Check out the rap battle sketch below: