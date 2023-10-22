Saturday Night Live this week was a who's-who of special guest stars for Bad Bunny's double duty in Studio 8H. While he was busy hosting and performing as the musical guest, he had some help from some celebrities who showed up to perform with him and made this one of the best and most shocking episodes of recent years. From Pedro Pascal showing up in the monologue to Mick Jagger joining sketches like "Telenovela" where he slapped Bad Bunny and Marcello Hernandez while filming a show. Fred Armisen was there in a sketch about discovering the New World and all of it led to Lady Gaga herself showing up to announce Bad Bunny during his first musical performance of the night.

Lady Gaga has been voice in the past about her love of the singer and in the past she has hosted and been the musical guest of Saturday Night Live. It isn't rare for her to pop into the show whenever a past guest that she's worked with is on and she's been on the show herself quite a bit, but this time she came on only to introduce Bad Bunny for his first performance and then to come back at the end of the show and stand next to Pascal during the farewells.

Lady Gaga wasn't really there to be in the middle of the action or there to join the sketches, she was there to support an artist that she loves, and that meant helping shout out his first musical performance of the night, and it was so surprising to see her there for something so brief.

Lady Gaga Supports Bad Bunny

Image via NBC

With stars like Pascal already there, and he did announce his second musical performance, he could have announced the first. But to have someone like Lady Gaga come just to celebrate Bad Bunny and show her love and support for him on a stage like Saturday Night Live is exciting. She clearly wanted to be there for him and did so by celebrating Bad Bunny, announcing his performance in Spanish, and being there for an artist that she has been vocal about in the past.