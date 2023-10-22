Please Don't Destroy, as a comedy trio, has begun to do digital shorts for Saturday Night Live that highlight weird comedic leanings of the hosts. This week, the trio really let host and musical guest Bad Bunny shine by bringing to life a movie he wrote himself. The movie? His adaptation of a Shrek story. Why? Well, none of them are quite sure. They just think that Bad Bunny really seems to love Shrek because he shows up in their office dressed up like Shrek but won't tell them why or how he feels about the character outside of the fact that he wants them to read this script.

Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy all reluctantly agree to follow along with Bad Bunny's idea and start to play into it. Especially when it is clear how much Bad Bunny does really love Shrek. "Well, Shrek lives in the swamp" he says when they start to play along with him and the entire digital short all boils down to the boys of Please Don't Destroy leaning into Bad Bunny's reading of his Shrek movie where Marshall has to play Puss in Boots, Herlihy has to give the performance of his life as a version of Donkey who is going through a health crisis, and Higgins has to play Michael Jackson. Why is he there? We don't quite know, but he is the main character.

What seems like a mistake turns out to be a great idea, at least from the reactions of Marshall, Higgins, and Herlihy. The three are shocked by how enjoyable the script is, but when they tell Bad Bunny to actually make the Shrek movie, he says no and throws it in the trash.

Shrek Goes to Space in Bad Bunny's Movie

Shrek sacrificing himself is honestly really great character development but overall, the sketch's script is just so outlandishly silly that it is genuinely funny. Bad Bunny showing up in full Shrek costume, while simultaneously trying to downplay his adoration to the confusion of the boys of Please Don't Destroy is both unexpected and hilarious. Too bad he decides he doesn't make to make his Shrek movie anymore. Check out the full SNL sketch below: