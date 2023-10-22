Saturday Night Live loves to find a new style of sketch that works. When Jenna Ortega hosted last season, they showed us a style of sketch that had a lot of chaos happening in the background of a very heartfelt moment. Now, this season with Bad Bunny hosting as well as serving as the musical guest, we got a similar kind of sketch. This time, on the subway platform at West 4. The West 4 station in New York City is a hub with a lot of activity which does include a lot of characters, including rats ready to attack people as well as a man just trying to plead for a job.

Devon Walker comes up to James Austin Johnson completely disheveled, fighting for a job. While the subway train is stuck behind them, the two are talking about a job opportunity that Walker interviewed for, and he tells Johnson that he gave up his home and is living in his car so that he could go to business school. Walker is basically begging Johnson for the job and while Johnson is listening to him, there is a lot of nonsense happening behind them in a train car behind them taking our attention away. Like a subway seat with a mysterious liquid on it.

We see everyone screaming about liquids, people fighting, performers trying to dance, and then we see a rat attack everyone until the MTA employee (Bad Bunny) comes on the train to catch the rat and give it to someone on the train. It does eventually leave the train and escape before the train resumes service and leaves the station. All in time for Johnson to offer Walker an apartment and a job.

'SNL' Tries Fun New Sketch Formats

Image via NBC

Stuff like this tends to work with sketches, mainly because these take us both into serious moments while mixing it with their more outrageous moments in the background. If you pay attention to what is going on in the subway, everything is off the rails in such a way that you can't really imagine what is actually going on as a character like Walker is playing is confessing all these things he's going through. It's a great way to get out some wild ideas and every once in a while it works well.