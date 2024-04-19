The Big Picture SNL gave fans a fun behind-the-scenes look at the iconic Beavis and Butt-Head sketch in a hilarious new video on Instagram.

The cast struggled to keep a straight face during the sketch, with Heidi Gardner trying her best to hold it together.

With Dua Lipa set to host on May 4, the break from SNL will give viewers a chance to recover from the uncontrollable laughter induced by Beavis and Butt-Head.

While it’s been a week since Ryan Gosling returned to host Saturday Night Live, the internet is still buzzing over all the Barbie actor’s humorous sketches. Particularly the Beavis and Butt-Head Sketch which brought down the house in a sea of uncontrollable laughter. Now, SNL has given fans a behind-the-scenes peak at how they brought the now-iconic sketch to life.

In a video posted to SNL’s official Instagram page, we get to witness the sketch from the table read to the live show. No matter what stage the sketch was in, it was hard for the cast not to laugh, with Heidi Gardner trying her best to get through Mikey Day’s uncanny Butt-Head transformation. At the bottom of the video we even get a timelapse look at Day’s makeup process. SNL is at its best when it gets extremely random. No one would ever think of combining a topical sketch about the threat of AI with an animated series like Beavis and Butt-Head, as beloved as it is. However, in an episode full of hilarious sketches like “Papyrus 2”, Beavis and Butt-Head came out on top because of Gardner trying to keep it together in the most ridiculous circumstances and Gosling and Day’s commitment to the absolute absurdity of it all. Gosling once again proved that he’s one of the best SNL hosts.

Who’s Hosting ‘SNL’ Next?

Close

SNL is taking two weeks off (the break will help us fully recover from Beavis and Butt-Head) before returning on Saturday, May 4 with host and musical guest Dua Lipa. The singer-songwriter made her acting debut alongside Gosling in Barbie last summer, where she played every Mermaid Barbie. She started off 2024 with the acting bug once again in another minor role in Matthew Vaughn’s spy-comedy Argylle. However, Lipa is fully focused on her music right now as she has already dropped two singles this year, “Training Season” and “Illusion”, in preparation for her third studio album, Radical Optimism, dropping on May 3. This is the day before she’ll be making her hosting debut on SNL. She previously was a musical guest on the show in 2018 and 2020.

Gosling’s full Season 49 episode of SNL with musical guest Chris Stapleton is currently streaming on Peacock. All his sketches are also on the show’s YouTube page. You can try to make it through the Beavis and Butt-Head sketch and the new behind-the-scenes video without laughing below:

SNL A famous guest host stars in parodies and sketches created by the cast of this witty show. Release Date October 11, 1975 Creator Lorne Michaels Cast Bowen Yang , Chloe Fineman , Colin Jost , Ego Nwodim , Sarah Sherman , Kenan Thompson Main Genre Comedy Seasons 49 Network NBC Streaming Service(s) Peacock

