Saturday Night Live certainly has some incredibly talented creatives working behind the scenes to bring sketches to life, whether it is the live sketches the show does during the live stream or the recreations that happen in the digital shorts that we see throughout the episodes. In a recent episode, we got to see the cast of Saturday Night Live transported to Westeros for a Season 2 "sneak peek" of House of the Dragon.

While the episode as a whole was incredibly controversial given its host Dave Chappelle and his anti-semitic opening monologue, as well as his transphobic remarks in the past, there were sketches that people watched separately from the aired episode; one of which included the House of the Dragon sketch where old characters from Chappelle's Show showed up in Westeros. However, it wasn't exactly a simple thing to recreate the world that HBO has with both Game of Thrones and now House of the Dragon.

In a new behind-the-scenes video, we get to see how the team at Saturday Night Live staged a very specific set from House of the Dragon and did so all with only 48 hours to get it done. There is no denying how incredibly impressive the final set is, particularly with the attention to detail. The video reveals to viewers exactly what had to be done with the costumes, hair, sets, and more to match the look of the HBO series.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Dave Chappelle Parodies 'House of the Dragon' in New Sketch

What's so fascinating about this video is the level of detail thrown into each aspect of the sketch. From recreating the painted table in Dragonstone which Rhaenyra (played by Chloe Fineman) can count on or the many dragons used in the SNL sketch, it is impressive in general but particularly applaudable knowing it was on such a limited time frame.

In the video, we also got to look at how the team compared images from the show with their recreations. There's a picture held up of Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen next to the version of him that James Austin Johnson is playing in the sketch; as a testament to the show's makeup team, it is quite impressive how similar the two looks are. There is no denying that the staff at Saturday Night Live are pros and this video just showed fans how incredibly good they are at what they do. Check out the new vide below: