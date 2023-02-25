Saturday Night Live is finally returning this weekend with host Woody Harrelson after a two-week hiatus. However, most fans still can’t get over the last episode hosted by The Last of Us and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal. More specifically, the hilarious Last of Us-Mario Kart parody which saw Pascal take on the famous Italian plumber. Now SNL has released a new behind-the-scenes video showing how they pulled this ambitious sketch off.

The Magic Behind the Mushroom Kingdom

The two-minute video will make you appreciate this already brilliant sketch even more. Cast member Mikey Day, who also played Luigi in the sketch, talked about how this was a spiritual successor to “Grouch” from Season 45 which combined Joker with the Sesame Street character Oscar the Grouch. This sketch took the equally humorous approach of marrying the morbid post apocalyptic world of Last of Us with the vibrant world of Mario. Pascal’s gruff version of Mario escorts princess Peach across the dangerous Mushroom Kingdom like the actor’s character Joel does for Ellie in Last of Us. This vastly different franchises blended together surprisingly well and seeing all the different Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the sets is such a treat. One of the biggest Easter eggs is revealed by Day which is the Mansion where Mario and Peach find Luigi at being a reference to the hit game Luigi’s Mansion. This is a subseries in the Super Mario universe where Luigi hunts ghosts like he was a member of the Ghostbusters.

There was also unsurprisingly so much special effects work involved and the VFX team only had three days to get everything finished in time for the show. That’s truly mind-blowing when you think about it and you can easily see why most of the film crew consider this to be one of the most ambitious sketches SNL has ever done. However, even though there was so much blue screen work given the scale of the sketch, there were still a lot of sets that had to be built. Again, it will hurt your brain thinking about how this was all put together because everything just looks so hilariously perfect.

Image via NBC

2023: The Year of 'Super Mario' and 'The Last of Us'

2023 is being set up as the year of the video game adaptation. The main reason why Pascal hosted SNL was to promote The Last of Us which is currently in the middle of its first season on HBO. This, of course, is based on the critically acclaimed PlayStation franchise of the same name. Six episodes in and it has easily become the best video game adaptation thanks to its brilliant direction, emotionally devastating writing, breathtaking themes, jaw-dropping horror, and beautifully tragic performances. This includes Pascal who perfectly embodies everything Joel is and so much more. New episodes premiere every Sunday at 9 PM ET.

Then there’s Super Mario who’s finally returning to the big screen after 30 years away this April in an animated film done by Illumination and Universal. Like The Last of Us, it looks like a stunning love letter to the franchise it’s based on. Funny enough, like this SNL sketch, Mario Kart has a big role to play in the film with the iconic Rainbow Road featured heavily in all the marketing. The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters on April 7, 2023, with Chris Pratt voicing Mario. However, after watching Pascal’s take on the character, many fans humorously want to see him play the character instead.

'Saturday Night Live' Returns This Week

SNL’s returning with three weeks of new episodes starting this Saturday, February 25 with Harrelson as the host and musical guest Jack White. After that Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce will host on March 4 followed by breakout Wednesday and Scream star Jenna Ortega on March 11. Until then, you can view the BTS video of SNL’s Mario Kart sketch, as well as the sketch itself, down below.