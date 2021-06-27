Saturday Night Live is a show that really had to adapt to the pandemic. With new guests coming in each week, being in sketches that often include standing close together, and being in front of live audiences, the show wasn't really something that could keep going during the start of the pandemic. COVID restrictions shut down Hollywood productions and in a new making-of special, we get a look at Saturday Night Live and how filming changed to keep their writers, cast, and hosts safe!

Lorne Michaels has been leading the charge at Saturday Night Live since 1975 but for the first time, the show was limited to only having first responders in the audience and slowly grew into letting vaccinated guests and still honored those on the frontlines first and foremost but this look behind the scenes is a great way of seeing how much the world shifted for everyone, including popular comedy shows.

The 46 season of Saturday Night Live wasn't without its hick-ups. There were guests who didn't follow protocol, shifts in the schedule, and more. But it was nice to have some semblance of normalcy back, even if every episode ended with the cast in masks and not doing the normal "hug" at the end of a successful episode.

The behind the scenes look takes us to Saturday Night Live during COVID and how the show changed after lockdown to filming the 46th season during the 2020 election and amidst the pandemic. Aidy Bryant made a joke about crying at least once a week during a normal season and probably crying every day during the pandemic shooting but it's still telling just how stressful and different the 46th season was for Saturday Night Live's cast and writers.

From Jim Carrey joining this season as their Joe Biden to working through that election and beyond, it's just been a wild year in general. And that's not even just a Saturday Night Live thing. But the show brought us laughs, great sketches, and more and this is a beautiful look into how they managed to do all that while still worrying about COVID-19.

We don't know who is coming back for the 47th season yet or what guests we'll see but having Saturday Night Live back in some normal way during the pandemic was nice and it'll be fun to go back to the show when things are somewhat back to normal with an audience and not as many restrictions. Maybe we'll even have those hugs back!

