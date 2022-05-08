It always feels a little strange when Saturday Night Live takes a couple of weeks off, doesn’t it? Well things got even stranger when Doctor Strange himself, actor extraordinaire Benedict Cumberbatch returned to Studio 8H to host alongside musical guest Arcade Fire. In an episode of the Awards Chatter podcast, the Oscar-nominated performer reflected on growing up in London and being the child of two actor parents. “I think they warned me off the idea of being an actor professionally, but they could see that at school it was a good way to channel a kid with a lot of energy.” The decision to pursue this unstable career, however, was ultimately up to him, and he went full-steam ahead at the University of Manchester. It was the invaluable school trips and visits to the theater, particularly seeing Penelope Wilton’s Olivier nominated performance in The Deep Blue Sea, Peter Bowles’s Gangster No 1, and Stephen Dillane’s Hamlet that made him want to act professionally.

He followed his college education with formal acting training at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), which he says greatly influenced his perspective of the craft. “In my adolescence, particularly because my voice broke late, and I was playing girls until the age of 14, and then I think literally two years later Willy Loman in Death of a Salesman, I got the opportunity to sort of really play a broad spectrum,” adding, “when you get to LAMDA, you’re suddenly faced with the reality that you sound the way you sound, look the way you are…and that’s how the industry will perceive you.” In a full-circle moment, he became president of the prestigious acting school in 2018.

The industry started taking notice of him when he starred in the BBC television movie Hawking, in which he played the titular role of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking, but nothing would prepare him for the attention, both from critics and fans, that would come with landing the role of Sherlock Holmes in Sherlock. His Emmy-winning performance as the iconic sleuth was just the tip of the talented iceberg. Shortly after he first stepped into those famous shoes in 2010, he starred in acclaimed projects such as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, War Horse, and the limited series Parade’s End. His difficult decision to not bring his Royal National Theatre production of After the Dance to Broadway proved to be a smart move career-wise, as it enabled him to show his range in 12 Years a Slave, Star Trek Into Darkness, and as both Victor Frankenstein and the Creature in the theater production of Frankenstein. Most recently, he earned his second Oscar nomination for his powerful work as Phil Burbank, a menacing, sexually repressed cowboy in Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog.

While Cumberbatch has played a number of real-life people, including everyone from Alan Turing (The Imitation Game) and Julian Assange (The Fifth Estate), to Greville Wynne (The Courier) and Thomas Edison (The Current War), he’s likely most associated with playing the fictional Marvel Comics staple Doctor Strange. He can be seen reprising his role as the Sorcerer Supreme in Marvel’s latest epic adventure Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which attempts to untangle the web of chaos the trio of Spider-Men helped spin in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Let’s revisit some of the best moments from the May 7 episode of Saturday Night Live. Live from New York, it’s Benedict Cumberbatch!

5. Roe v. Wade Cold Open

It was surprising to see Cumberbatch in the Cold Open since the host typically makes their first appearance of the night in the monologue. What wasn’t surprising, however, was how much of a natural he was from the moment he appeared on the screen. The show started off by addressing Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked opinion on why the Supreme Court should overturn Roe v. Wade, the ruling that gives a woman the right to choose to have an abortion. In this sharply written sketch, we flash back to 13th-century England and meet the three men (Cumberbatch, Andrew Dismukes, and James Austin Johnson) who first made the decision to outlaw abortion.

4. Chuck E. Cheese

This was a wild ride. Parents (Mikey Day and Chloe Fineman) bring their son to Chuck E. Cheese, but what they hoped would be a fun and entertaining day actually proves to be both nightmarish and captivating? The Chuck E. Cheese band of animatronics might be broken, but that doesn’t mean the entertainment should suffer. To remedy the situation, the manager (Alex Moffat) hired his favorite British band from 1983 known as Reflection Denied to save the day. Bowen Yang and Cumberbatch prove to be a tantalizing musical duo that definitely isn’t aware of their target audience. Cumberbatch couldn’t have been more committed to this sketch about pizza, sad salad, and dying hope. Pizza pie in the pizza sky! Games and sauce! Games and sauce!

3. The Understudy

For nearly 50 years, Saturday Night Live has been there for us when we need laughter most. It’s a show that reacts to the ever-changing, unpredictable world we live in. But what happens if a cast member gets sick or has a scheduling conflict and can’t perform one week? Enter Chloe Fineman: the understudy. Chloe’s proven to be one of the strongest impressionists on the show, so naturally, she must have impersonations of her co-stars, right? Watch as she nails the specific Kate McKinnon-isms that come with sitting in a chair, the staggered and short sentences of Cecily Strong, and even the laugh of Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen. Wait, is the multiverse real?

2. Mother's Day

It’s Mother’s Day! What gift did you get your mom that perfectly sums up the love and appreciation you have for the woman who’s sacrificed so much to raise you? Oh…a wooden sign with oddly specific and insulting sayings. How sweet! In this sketch, a mother (Aidy Bryant) struggles to hold her excitement as she is bombarded with cheap signs that she can’t help but feel are a smidge too harsh. After all, she doesn’t drink that much.

1. Benedict Cumberbatch Monologue

Host Benedict Cumberbatch lept to the Studio 8H stage and delivered a monologue packed with jokes, jabs, and gratitude. He gave lovely and hilarious shout-outs to his mother and wife for Mother’s Day and reminded people that, while he loves playing Doctor Strange, he has actually been in many other movies. “Little Benedict” was one of the most relaxed and down-for-anything hosts. (If you need further proof, check out his epic commercial parody for a reclining toilet.) He was also sure to address the elephant in the room: his smile.

Next week, Selena Gomez makes her Saturday Night Live hosting debut alongside musical guest Post Malone!

