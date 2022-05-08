Benedict Cumberbatch came back to Saturday Night Live with musical guest Arcade Fire and with him came an entire episode filled with great sketches. Just when you think one is just "okay", it ends up having a great ending or a joke that stays with you even after the show as moved on, and it was just an all-around fun episode of the comedy series.

One sketch that continues to be funny the more you think about it is "The Fainting Couch." The set-up is simple: Cecily Strong plays the lady of the house who is confronted by her brother (played by Alex Moffat) about the war and how he's going to fight much to her dismay. Upset by the news, she wants to run away to the fainting couch and her husband (played by Cumberbatch) tries to get her there.

The problem is that she can't quite seem to make it there and every time she starts to faint, Mikey Day — who plays their butler — is the one who has to suffer for it. It's not exactly that hard of a sketch to understand, but it's hilarious and one of those sketches that just works on nearly every level.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 'SNL': Aidy Bryant Gets Increasingly Rude Wooden Signs For Mother's Day

It has multiple bits going at once, and they all work. Day plays the butler who just keeps bringing drinks for the lady of the house, but she keeps fainting into the trays that he brings in, and he just continues to get more and more covered in whatever liquid she requests. On top of that, we're also gifted with Strong just aggressively falling on everything but the fainting couch.

Is it peak comedy? Of course not. It's a sketch that's just about making a mess on Day as he's trying to work off Strong and Cumberbatch. However, it still is hilarious to see how she keeps getting pushed too far and faints everywhere except for where's she's supposed to. Cumberbatch also does a great job playing opposite both Strong and Moffat in the sketch and sells her need to get to the fainting couch even if he is barely doing the minimum to get her there.

It's fun, simple, and the kind of sketch that they could do for each episode that Cumberbatch hosts and it would work as a callback that fans would love. As long as Day just continues to get covered in liquid.

Check the sketch out below:

New 'Doctor Strange 2' Image Confirms the Illuminati

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Rachel Leishman (377 Articles Published) Rachel Leishman is a writer who specializes in yelling about her favorite properties. A real-life Leslie Knope, she loves her fictional characters and knows probably too much about Harrison Ford's career. More From Rachel Leishman

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe