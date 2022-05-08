Saturday Night Live brought back Benedict Cumberbatch to host for the second time to help promote the lasted Stephen Strange film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The movie which has been abbreviated (aptly) to MoM is hitting theaters on Mother's Day weekend so a lot of Cumberbatch's monologue centered around the women in his life and his messages to them.

With musical guest Arcade Fire whose front man Win Butler had a guitar that said "Call Your Mom" on it, the show was all about celebrating mothers while also showing support for Roe V. Wade (with Cumberbatch in a shirt that says 1973 on it during his goodbyes). In the monologue though, we were gifted with stories of Cumberbatch's mother actress Wanda Ventham and wife, actress Sophie Hunter, in celebration of the holiday. Speaking directly into the camera, Cumberbatch addressed them both in separate stories and messages and it was a nice nod to Mother's Day.

Saturday Night Live has done a great job throughout the years highlighting the joys of holidays with funny sketches that stand the test of time and this monologue did a great job of making it specific to Cumberbatch as a person (and what we know about him as an individual) while also giving us enough information to know what we'd be getting a lot of Mother's Day sketches.

Cumberbatch revealed that, for the monologue, Saturday Night Live offered to fly his mother to the show first class to be a part of it, but she was vacationing in Greece and said that she wasn't giving that up. Honestly, I respect it. But Cumberbatch laughed it off, talking directly to his mother and sharing that he called her "pookie" while she called him "Benedict Cumberbatch".

He also talked about his wife, who is mother to their three sons, and joked about how he has a hard job pretending to be Doctor Strange but also shared just how much he loves Hunter and appreciates her. The monologue had some other jokes, like saying that he was "beaten" by Will Smith in the Best Actor category at the Oscars. However Cumberbatch's genuine love and appreciation for both Ventham and Hunter was clear in his messages to them, and it was a great start to the evening. Even if his mother didn't want to leave a beach in Greece.

A monologue can make or break an episode and Cumberbatch's was great! Check it out below:

