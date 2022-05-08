When in doubt, Saturday Night Live is here to poke fun at our current political climate in a way that makes us laugh despite wanting to cry. Host Benedict Cumberbatch kicked off his second hosting gig in the cold open, which is strange for a host to do. But the sketch was a hilariously dark look at men making decisions for the bodily autonomy of others and watching as Cumberbatch, Andrew Dismukes, and James Austin Johnson sat around making a decision on abortion in 13th century England.

The three are talking over what to do and make a joke about how they hope their decision isn't leaked to the public when Cecily Strong overhears them and comes to question them. She's making great points in that there are more important things to be focusing on, but instead, they'd rather have this control and later, when Chris Redd comes in during the vote, he makes a joke about how he objects to what they're doing, but he jokingly says he knows he can't vote but "boys will be boys."

It's funny when you break it down on paper. A bunch of men making decisions about the bodies of those with uteruses? Seems foolish! And yet it's our reality and I love that this sketch does point out the absurdity of it all while still making jokes.

Seeing Cumberbatch in the cold open was a nice switch. Hosts sometimes do the opening sketch but, for the most part, it's before they're introduced, so they really don't do it often. But with the way this sketch was done and the energy of Cumberbatch's character, it makes sense why they'd either ask him to do it or why he would want to do so. It's funny, sad, and a horrific show of where we're heading in this country.

A lot of the episode had jabs at the SCOTUS leak and made jokes about how the justices are reacting to the news of their secret plans getting out to the public, but this cold open is one that I think I will think about for quite a while. It was different, funny, and painful all in the same moment and if this means that we're going to start to see more of the hosts in the cold opens, then that's exciting for the show. I just hope they're all not as painful.

