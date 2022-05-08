Saturday Night Live brought us Benedict Cumberbatch hosting for the second time, with musical guest Arcade Fire, and it was a wonderful adventure! There were sketches that highlights Cumberbatch's comedic timing, a call back to the toilet sketch from his first time there, and we even got a glimpse into what I can only assume is his Sam Elliot impersonation. That is to say, he played a character who talked way too much about how ice cream made him feel, and he quite literally looked like Elliot while doing so.

In a sketch called "Blue Bunny", Cumberbatch played a character who is part of a focus group about the ice cream. When asked what it tasted like to him, he goes on this long-winded rant about his feelings that is poetic and well-thought-out when the reality is that those in charge just wanted a simple response about how the ice cream tasted.

When Heidi Gardner matches him with an almost just as wild nature, the two are lost in a battle of trying to describe what the ice cream tastes like to them in the most elaborate way. The problem here is that Cumberbatch has a big white mustache, white hair, and is a cowboy. All things that point to him doing an impression of Elliot.

If you weren't aware, Elliot had some choice words about Cumberbatch's movie The Power of the Dog and made some quips about how it wasn't a western and was just generally outdated in his views on the movie. So this little poking at him, whether intentional or not, is hilarious if you know the recent controversy between Elliot and The Power of the Dog which got Cumberbatch a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards.

After a while, the sketch did feel a bit repetitive. They go on and on about the ice cream and what it tastes like and there was a little shared history between Gardner and Cumberbatch but overall, it was funny to just see the two trying to out-wax poetic each other. It wasn't the best of the night but if you view it was Cumberbatch getting his own little revenge back at Elliot? Then it ruled.

Again, I can't say for certain that's what he was doing but given the recent news regarding Elliot and Cumberbatch's film, it makes the sketch all the funnier for it. Check it out here:

