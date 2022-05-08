Cumberb***es get ready to see your idol as you’ve never seen him before.

This weekend’s Saturday Night Live episode had Power of The Dog actor Benedict Cumberbatch as host and Arcade Fire as musical guests. The episode was filled with memorable instances like Cumberbatch referencing the infamous Oscar slap in his monologue or the opening sketch mocking certain passages of the leaked Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr.’s draft opinion that indicates the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned. However, another glorious moment from the episode that needs to be elevated as one of the best instances of (fake) product placement in the history of SNL, was the New Toilet sketch.

The skit began with Mikey Day playing a high school teacher giving the most tedious lecture about how to properly sit on the toilet. According to him “there is only one acceptable way to sit on the toilet”. Why it should matter how you sit when going to the restroom when – normally — no one is there to see it is not addressed and is not the point.

This strict teacher character wants his bored students to understand that going to the potty should never be “comfortable or relaxing”. But, this is where Cumberbatch comes in in style to prove that the opposite should be true and that "rules are made to be broken". Surprised, the students turn around to see the actor, dressed in a highly fashionable suit and sunglasses, coming in to broaden their horizons in terms of what sitting on the toilet can, and should, be.

Image via NBC

RELATED: 9 Funniest ’Saturday Night Live’ Digital Shorts

Cumberbatch has waltzed into the classroom to present the “next big thing”, Kohler’s new ReKhline, a toilet with a reclining tank and an extendable footrest that aims at bringing comfort to everyone’s most private moment. With enviable aplomb, the Academy Award-nominated actor opens his blazer, unbuckles his belt, pulls down his pants, and sits on the world’s first reclining toilet like one would sit on a throne. He’s so relaxed that he can even be seen sipping on whisky as the sketch goes full-on commercial ad with a narrator introducing the pristine black toilet as Kohler’s newest model.

“Class dismissed,” Cumberbatch declares, his mission accomplished. Following his lead, the students start ripping the pages out of their books and throwing them in the air as their teacher fails to stop the apparent mutiny.

Watch Cumberbatch be his coolest self in the video below:

Elizabeth Olsen on ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ Her Marvel Contract, and How She Never Met Some of the Cast While Filming

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Margarida Bastos (270 Articles Published) Margarida Bastos is a native Portuguese writer with an avid interest in gaming, anime, theatre, books, film and TV. Essentially, everything that has to do with the multifaceted nature and fascinating power of storytelling. She has graduated from university in London with a BA in English with Creative Writing and is currently residing in Lisbon, Portugal. Other interests include Psychology, Philosophy, History, D&D, yoga and an unconditional love for animals. More From Margarida Bastos

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe