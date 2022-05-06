The Multiverse has been unleashed! Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is finally out! Marvel Studios has been heavily promoting this ambitious epic for months, some fans may say too much. One of the final pieces on Doctor Strange’s marketing campaign is star Benedict Cumberbatch hosting Saturday Night Live this weekend.

Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange has been through so much in his last few film appearances and, on the latest SNL promo, the good doctor still can’t catch a break.

The hilarious new promo starts out as your typical SNL spot with Cumberbatch trying to introduce himself and the musical guest of the week, Arcade Fire. Emphasis on try because the actor can’t get a word in edgewise. Cumberbatch can barely get through his name before SNL cast member Ego Nwodim and half of Arcade Fire introduce themselves. It gets to the point where Cumberbatch just stops the promo and walks off.

The promo is simple, but there is just something so funny about Cumberbatch getting mad about not being able to get through his lines. It is even funnier if you imagine this as an extension of what Spider-Man put Doctor Strange through in No Way Home. He’s had a rough couple of months accidentally breaking open the multiverse and even Studio 8H can't give him a break.

Image via Sony Pictures

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Announces Selena Gomez to Host With Post Malone as Musical Guest

It is going to be exciting to see Cumberbatch host SNL again and how the popular sketch comedy show makes fun of the Multiverse of Madness. The actor is more known for his serious Oscar-nominated affair. Even Doctor Strange is one of the more serious heroes in the MCU. However, Cumberbatch is a very underrated comedic talent and his role in No Way Home as well as this promo proves that.

Multiverse of Madness has been years in the making and is director Sam Raimi’s return to Marvel While Saturday is Cumberbatch’s long awaited return to the SNL stage. Hopefully, he will be able to finish a sentence, but if not the actor can always throw someone in the Mirror Dimension for good measure. In the case of SNL spoiling anything from Doctor Strange it is probably best to see the new film before you jump into the multiverse for this new episode.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is in theaters now. Cumberbatch hosts SNL this Saturday at 11:30 EST on NBC and kicks off the final three episodes of season 47.

You can watch the hilarious new promo down below:

'Moon Knight': Scarlet Scarab, Explained

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (427 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe